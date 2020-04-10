209 New Cases of COVID-19, 6 New Deaths

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Mississippi are now at 2,469, as Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide shelter-at-home order nears its midpoint. The Mississippi State Department of Health announced 209 new cases as of 6 p.m. yesterday, April 9, along with six deaths, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 82.

As of April 5, MSDH reported that public and private labs combined had completed 20,370 COVID-19 tests in Mississippi. Those numbers have yet to be updated again this week, though the Public Health Laboratory’s numbers from yesterday reveal 1,421 new tests between the beginning of the week and today. In total, MSDH has directly tested 7,730 individuals, accounting for 821 of all positive detections.

A total of 47 long-term-care facilities, such as nursing homes, which are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health, have reported outbreaks so far throughout the state. Lauderdale County, the source of Gov. Tate Reeves initial one-county shelter-at-home order, currently has the highest number of long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 detections.

The latest numbers reveal African Americans currently make up 54 percent of reported cases and 67 percent of reported deaths, still a heavily disproportionate ratio for a population that makes up 38% of the state. Virtually all deaths across all age groups reported are in individuals with underlying health conditions, or comorbidities, that exacerbate the disease’s severity, MSDH reports. The most heavily affected age group for reported cases is age 40 to 69 , while Mississippians age 70-79 account for the largest individual number of deaths.

State Reporter Nick Judin contributed to this report.

