April 6: State Shares More Testing Data, Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Mississippi are now at 1,738 as the first full week of shelter-at-home begins statewide, with the Mississippi State Department of Health announcing a steady increase of 100 new cases since yesterday. Eight more Mississippians have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 51.

MSDH is now providing additional information on COVID-19 testing rates from private labs as well as the central State Health Lab, giving the public a fuller picture of Mississippi’s current case-test ratio. As of the evening of April 5, public and private labs have completed 20,370 COVID-19 tests in Mississippi, 8.5% returning a positive result.

Thus far, deaths from COVID-19 remain diffused throughout the state, a majority from cases in rural counties. No individual county has yet to announce deaths above single-digits. As of last evening, only Issaquena (west central Mississippi) and Jefferson Davis (south Mississippi) counties continue to report no detections of COVID-19.

Hinds County continues to lead the case count with 158, but has reported no deaths to date.

Thirty-eight long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks of COVID-19, a statistic MSDH now provides alongside other reported information.

MSDH has yet to release racial demographic data on infections of COVID-19, which this newspaper is actively seeking. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told the Jackson Free Press on March 31 that MSDH was affirmatively planning to make this information available soon.

As small businesses continue to struggle with the statewide shelter-at-home order and associated social-distancing guidelines, some lifelines are beginning to come into focus. The Payroll Protection Plan, SBA Disaster Assistance Loans, and many of the stipulations of the CARES Act are intended to help storefronts, services and workers survive the demand collapse that the pandemic has caused.

Over the weekend, and two days after Gov. Tate Reeves’ sudden order that the entire state would shelter in place for two weeks, the Sons of Confederate Veterans announced on its Facebook that the governor had formally declared April to be Confederate Heritage Month, proclaiming that “it is important for all Americans to reflect upon our nation’s past, to gain insight from our mistakes and successes, and to come to a full understanding that the lessons learned yesterday and today will carry us through tomorrow if we carefully and earnestly strive to understand and appreciate our heritage and our opportunities which lie before us.”

