The University of Southern Mississippi has been picked as the preseason favorite to win the baseball crown in Conference USA. The league coaches gave the Golden Eagles six first-place votes, by far the most of any team.

Louisiana Tech University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte tied for second place with two first-place votes apiece. Old Dominion University and Florida International University each received one first-place vote.

Coaches named four USM players to the Preseason All-Conference USA team. Old Dominion led all schools with six players named to the team.

Golden Eagle infielder Danny Lynch was one of the four USM players named to the team. He finished last season with a .350 batting average, 12 home runs and 36 RBI.

The Juniper, Fla., native ended last season on an 11-game hitting streak. Lynch was named to the NCAA All-Regional Team in the Oxford Regional last season. He is one of three captains on this year’s team.

Joining Lynch on the preseason team was outfielder Gabe Montenegro, designated hitter Charlie Fischer and pitcher Ben Ethridge. All four players helped the Golden Eagles in their opening series of the season.

USM opened the season against the University of North Alabama this past weekend. The Golden Eagles swept North Alabama behind solid play from Lynch.

In the opening game of the three-game series, Lynch went 2-for-3 at the plate. He scored three runs, RBI and drew two walks. Southern Miss won the game 8-1as Lynch extended his hitting streak to 12-game dating back to last season.

Lynch kept his hitting streak alive in game two of the series but struggled at the plate. He went 1-for-4 batting and failed to score or drive in a run in USM’s 7-3 victory.

Southern Miss swept the series with a 14-1 win in game three. Lynch went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored.

Over the series, Lynch went 5-for-12 at the plate with 4 runs and one RBI and a .417 batting average. He earned two walks and struck out just once in the three-game series.

During a midweek game against the University of South Alabama, Lynch saw his 14-game hitting streak, dating back to last season, come to end. Lynch went went 0-for-4 at the plate with two walks and a run scored. South Alabama would go on to win 6-5 in 13 innings.

Southern Miss hits the field again this weekend against Jacksonville State University. The three game series starts Friday, Feb. 25, and ends Sunday, Feb. 27. The Friday and Saturday games start at 6 p.m. and the Sunday game starts at 2 p.m.