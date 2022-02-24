City of Jackson To Resume Community Cleanup Program

Jackson’s Community Cleanup Program—meant to help support residents in clearing trash from their neighborhoods—is set to resume on the first weekend of March, after city officials put the program on hiatus last November.

Solid Waste Manager Lakesha Weathers explained the goal behind the renewed program in a Feb. 22 “Talkin’ Trash” video via Facebook.

“It's just where residents come out, we ask them to get involved in their communities. We provide bags and cleaning supplies for them. We work with Keep Jackson Beautiful and other organizations to clean up the communities, clean up the neighborhoods, just trying to clean up the city,” Weathers said.

“We're asking residents to contact our office at 601-960-1193 to see how they can get involved with scheduling their own community cleanups, what resources we can provide to them and, just coming out and joining us cleaning up the city,” she said.

Members of the community may call Solid Waste at that number if they have any questions with regard to how to dispose of any item, or how to begin a community cleanup project.

In addition, an online community cleanup application is available here. Officials note that support staff from Hinds County should only make up 10% of the volunteer labor, with the rest coming from residents, citizens, schools, businesses, and neighborhood associations.

Weathers also urged residents not to illegally dump items because in most cases, city workers will also pick up unwieldy items such as furniture and appliances.

“There is no need to illegally dump,” Weathers said. “Most of the stuff that we see is being illegally dumped can be placed at your curb. Mattresses, bulk items like furniture, things like that, you can put out two bulky items on your second collection day.”

Officials say tires are also an oft-sighted item dumped instead of being left for city collection. Residents can have up to five tires removed curb-side, so long as they call Solid Waste and notify them.

The second Saturday of every month is also a Roll Off Dumpster Day, where residents may bring furniture and appliances for disposal.

Hazardous waste materials such as paints, solvents, as well as batteries and computer parts are not on the approved list of disposable items and should be taken to the Environmental Service Center, located at 1570 University Blvd.

“We're just asking that residents come out, and not just residents—our community leaders, our churches, our businesses—get involved, clean up around your properties,” Weathers said. “You have a responsibility to the communities that you're serving, right?”

