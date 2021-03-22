Broad Street Easter Baskets, Operation Shoestring Water Donation and Children's Museum National Honor

Broad Street Baking Company recently released two sets of new Easter basket sets for children. The Easter sugar cookie basket contains five Easter sugar cookies for $17.95, while the Easter brunch basket contains two Easter sprinkled cinnamon rolls, two Easter sugar cookies and chocolate milk and mixed fruit for two for $25.95.

The bakery also offers two "Boozy Brunch Baskets" for adults for $56.95 each. The Mimosa Brunch Basket includes four muffins, proseccos, quiche and orange juice for four, while the Boozy English Toffee Iced Coffee Basket includes four muffins, individual vodkas, quiche and cold brew English toffee-flavored coffee for four.

All Easter baskets are available to order through April 1. Customers must order their baskets the Wednesday before their desired weekend pickup date. To place an order, call 601-362-2900 or visit broadstbakery.com.

Operation Shoestring, ChildFund International and Amazon Donate Water to Jackson Families

Jackson-based Operation Shoestring, an organization that provides academic, social and emotional support to children and their families, is partnering with ChildFund International and Amazon to provide more than 18,000 bottles of water to Jackson families and community members following the city's recent water crisis. Amazon has been partnering with nonprofits such as Operation Shoestring to distribute water to other populations suffering similar crises elsewhere in Mississippi and in Texas due to severe winter weather in February.

Operation Shoestring has also been providing affected communities with body wipes, waterless toothbrushes, water in bulk, hygiene kits and waterless cleaning supplies to households who were without water for several weeks. A citywide boil water alert that prevented families from using tap water in their homes only recently ended.

For more information, visit operationshoestring.org.

Mississippi Children’s Museum Finalist for National Medal for Museum and Library Service

The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently named the Mississippi Children’s Museum as one of 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. MCM is the only institution in Mississippi to be selected as a finalist for the award, which recognizes museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities.

IMLS asked MCM’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags in celebration of the museum's nomination. For more information, visit imls.gov.

The organization will announce National Medal winners in late spring and will hold a virtual National Medal ceremony during the summer to honor representatives from winning institutions.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit imls.gov/our-work/national-medal-museum-and-library-service.