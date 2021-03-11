Jackson State University women’s basketball team rolled through the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season. The Tigers went 14-1 in conference play and 15-5 overall to win the SWAC regular season title.

JSU senior Dayzsha Rogan was a major factor in the Tigers success. Her efforts on the court earned her 2020-2021 SWAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Rogan led the conference in scoring with 17.8 points per game. She also led the conference in free throw percentage at .803 percent for the season. She landed all over the statistical leaderboards in the conference.

The Ripley, Miss., native was second in three-point field goals per game, sixth in field goal percentage per game at .435 percent and seventh in steals per game with two per contest. She helped lead JSU to the number one seed in the SWAC Women’s Tournament.

Rogan wasn’t alone in leading JSU to the best record in the conference. Fellow senior Ameshya Williams was another major factor in the Tigers success this season.

Williams was named SWAC Women’s basketball player Defensive Player of the Year. The one-two punch of Rogan and Williams helped JSU earn the best record in the league.

Williams led the conference in blocks per game with 3.1 per contest. She finished second in field goal percentage at .583 percent, second in rebounding at 11.5 per game and fifth in scoring with 15.7 points per game.

The Tigers’ dual threat helped make short work of Mississippi Valley State University in the first round of the 2021 SWAC Women’s Tournament. JSU rolled to a 70-47 victory over the Delta Devils and moved on to the semifinals.

Against MVSU, Rogan scored 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Williams added another 11 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. The Gulfport native, Williams, notched a double-double in points and rebounds.

JSU will await the winner of the fourth seed Grambling State University and the fifth seed Alabama A&M University. The winner of the JSU game against the winner of Grambling State and Alabama A&M would reach the championship game.

The only team to beat JSU in the regular season is Alabama State University. ASU won easily over Texas Southern University. Next up for ASU is the winner of the Southern University as the sixth seed and Alcorn State University.

The winner between Alabama State and the winner of the Alcorn State and Southern game will reach the finals. The winner of the championship game will get an automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The SWAC Tournament continues tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, to Saturday, March 13, on ESPN3.