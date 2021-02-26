Walmart Taking Vaccine Appointments in Jackson, MSDH Releases Map of Shot Options

Walmart is currently taking appointments and administering Pfizer vaccinations in a new Jackson location until March 1. Partnering with the Jackson Housing Authority and low-income housing company Wishrock, Walmart is administering the vaccines free of charge at the Golden Key EnVision Center at 3450 Albermarle Road.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president, health and wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Appointments are available at 833-886-0023, or online here. The program started Feb. 25 and runs until March 1, or until supplies run out. Information is not yet available on the possibility of further vaccination events.

New Provider Map Available

The Mississippi State Department of Health released a new tool to help people find a vaccination provider in their area. The new map sorts vaccination providers by type—blue for hospitals and clinics, green for drive-through sites, and red for pharmacies.

Eligibility extends to those who meet certain criteria—all Mississippians ages 65 and above, health-care workers and ages 16-64 with certain health conditions.

Eligibility for teachers and first responders begins Monday, March 1.

