CDC Suggests Double Masking as Walmart Begins Mississippi Vaccinations

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that under certain circumstances, wearing two masks can provide more protection than simply wearing one. The new guidance comes with some specific instructions depending on mask availability and environment. Detailed information about specific masks and their usage scenarios may be found here.

If you do have an N95 or KN95 mask, that should be worn alone with a snug fit. Otherwise, a surgical mask may be worn with a cloth mask on the outside to provide additional filtration and a tighter fit. Due to the loose-fitting nature of surgical masks, wearing two of those together is not advised.

Snug-fitting masks are emphasized in order to ensure that only filtered air comes in and out of the masks, and the CDC advises that all masks be handled by their ear loops. Information about how to make ear loops for masks along with other general information may be found here.

Walmart Begins Vaccinations Across State

Walmart has begun its vaccination program across the state with 31 stores participating so far. A free Walmart account must be created in order to schedule a vaccination, which may be done here.

Alongside Walmart, vaccine appointments are still available through the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s website, and at local health-care providers.

COVID-19 cases are down on average, continuing the hopeful trend of decreasing weekly cases and deaths. Today the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases along with 23 deaths, while yesterday’s report showed 784 new cases with 25 deaths. MSDH also reported 124 long-term care facility outbreaks today, a continuing downward trend as residents and staff receive their vaccinations.

Not all vaccinations are going to Mississippians, however, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs reported at a Feb. 8 press briefing. Due to stricter requirements in Louisiana, some residents of that state are traveling to Mississippi to receive their vaccine doses. Identity checks are not required to receive vaccinations here, and Dobbs estimates that 2% of doses have gone to out-of-state recipients.

“We don't want to create barriers,” Dobbs said. "To get a vaccine in Mississippi, you're supposed to be a resident or work here. If you get a vaccine here, and you don't do either, when you fill out the application, you're being dishonest. Right? So, there is a step in the process where we have to depend upon people's ethical behavior. It's obviously unethical to be misleading and lie on your enrollment.”

