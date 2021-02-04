City Leaders Call Out State for Leaving Out Jackson in Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Jackson City Council is kicking against the State of Mississippi for what it is calling neglectful COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the majority-Black capital city. At the Tuesday meeting, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced a resolution to call attention to what he says is disparate treatment of Jackson.

Smith-Will Stadium opened as a state-run vaccination drive-through facility on Jan. 21, but Stokes is disappointed that did not happen weeks before when the vaccination process started, especially in the state’s largest city with COVID-19 disparately affecting African Americans.

"We have numerous senior citizens that want to be vaccinated, but they cannot get on the list, so some (are) going to other counties throughout Mississippi (though) they live in Jackson," Stokes said. "And (initially, they said) you've got to go to Trustmark Park (in Rankin County)."

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs defended the decisions to media this week. "We went to where we can get the vaccine out quickly, and Trustmark Park in Rankin County is easily accessible through interstates to get as many people as possible," WJTV reported Dobbs saying.



Stokes said that was not good enough. "A lot of poor people, they do not have transportation, and (in) most cases, they ride the bus, and the buses are not taking you to Rankin and Madison counties," he said. "So this resolution is the effort to get the attention of the health department and the governor to be fair; we need some fairness in this situation."



"We shouldn't tolerate discrimination because of a zip code," he added.

Ward 4 Councilman and District 66 Rep. De'Keither Stamps said people from the capital city should not have to travel for a long distance to get the vaccine.

"My parents live right here in Jackson, my dad and my stepmum live right here in Jackson. They were told they have to go to Philadelphia, Miss., to get the shot next week, and that just shouldn't be," Stamps said. Philadelphia is almost two hours away.

Ward 5 Councilman Charles H. Tillman noted that Jackson's heavily populated parts do not have a vaccination center. "Minority people need help and want vaccination, (but) they are not available. That's a shame," he said.



Jackson Chief of Staff Safiya R. Omari said the mayor had conversations with Dr. Dobbs after realizing that there was no State-run drive-through vaccination site in Jackson or Hinds County, the most densely populated city and county in the state, during the initial rollout of the vaccine.

"We are working to open a site here in Jackson, however, in addition to Smith-Wills," she said. "The issue for the state, from what we've been told, has been supply itself. However, we are asking that a certain number of doses be designated for Jackson."

Omari said Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on Woodrow Wilson Avenue administers a small number of vaccines.



"The City of Jackson is facing a crisis situation in the lack of availability of the vaccines for shots for Black people and people of color," the council resolution said. "The State of Mississippi should be ashamed for only providing small amounts of vaccines to Black people and people of color and for the limited locations to be vaccinated as has been done so far."

Precinct Changes For Municipal Election

On Tuesday, the city council made five precinct changes in preparation for the municipal primary election on April 6. The changes affect Wards 4, 5 and 6.



Christ Tabernacle Church, 1201 Cooper Road, replaces Woodville Heights Elementary School as Precinct 90 in Ward 4. The Jackson Public School District voted to close the school in 2018.

Precinct 24 in Ward 4 will no longer be at French Elementary School, also closed in 2018. The new location is George Kurts Gymnasium, 125 Gymnasium Drive.



Higher Ground Family Worship opted out as a voting precinct for Ward 6's Precinct 94A and Ward 4's Precinct 94B. Willowood Community Center, 4243 Will-O-Wood Blvd. will replace it.

Ward 4's Precinct 89 will be at Greater Mt. Bethel Church of Christ Holiness, 4125 Robinson Road, changing from Parks and Recreation Department, Suite 104, at 1000 Metrocenter Drive.

State Street Resurfacing Continues

Work will continue on another portion of State Street after construction work ended on North State Street on Dec. 15. On Tuesday, the council approved W. E. Blain & Sons Inc. as the contractor to resurface the portion of State Street from Sheppard Road to Briarwood Drive, inside both Wards 2 and 3, at the cost of $1 million. It's a federally funded project, with the City providing 25% of the fund from its $35 million infrastructure bond.



"This is a road resurfacing project that would have some ADA compliance work that will be done as far as sidewalk improvement," Public Works Director Charles Williams said of the American Disabilities Act rules.

Email story tips to city/county reporter Kayode Crown at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @kayodecrown.