North State Street ‘TIGER' Project Completed, Medgar Evers Resurfacing Begins

The Dec. 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony on North State Street marked the end of three years of construction work. With $16 million funding from the Federal Government's Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Discretionary Grant Program, the project means a resurfaced road and new underground water and sewer infrastructure along the busy Jackson artery, which is also serves as U.S. Highway 51 through the city limits.



Public Works Director Charles Williams said that residents want to see projects like this.

"They want to see the City performing projects to make their (lives) better," he said. "And as you go along this corridor, you're going to see new sidewalks that are ADA accessible; you're going to see a street that's improved, you're also going to see a street that has new underground utilities; so that's less of a burden on our public works department responding to calls as it relates to the water or sewer issues in this particular area.

"This should be duplicated in other areas, and we're working on that."

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said that the street is aesthetically pleasing and will provide a better quality of life for the residents.

"Having a corridor like this, which reflects the beauty and the growth that is taking place here, is certainly an exciting announcement."

He said his administration has done more road projects in the past two years than the City has undertaken in the previous 10 years combined. "We've tackled some very major thoroughfares in the city of Jackson," he said. "Yes, there's still a lot more to do, and we're still not satisfied, but we should take a moment and just appreciate how far we've come, while we still have a very long way to go."

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said that he is pleased to see major improvements to the road he regularly drives.

"I've traveled so often (on State Street) and wondered when will we get rid of some of the potholes and (have it) stop tearing up my vehicle like many of you have done," Simmons said at the ceremony. "We at the department of transportation are going to do much more for the city of Jackson in working with the mayor and the city council."

Virgi Lindsay, the Councilwoman for Ward 7, where the project took place, said she is pleased with the project.



"I can't tell you the number of times over the course of this construction project, either I or my assistant, we're calling someone in public works saying now how much longer is this project going to last?" she said. "And so, I just want to thank you—the constituents and the residents and the Fondren leadership—for their support and patience and tolerance."

$4 million For Medgar Evers Boulevard Resurfacing Project

In a few months, travelers on Medgar Evers Boulevard will start enjoying a better road infrastructure as the City invests $4 million from the 1% Sales Tax. The City announced the project on Dec. 14.

Williams said the project in Ward 3 will benefit the 11,000 daily road users.



"This is only the start," he said. "We are committed to improving our infrastructure across the board."

"As time has progressed, we have seen this particular street in need of repair for a number of years," Lumumba said. "First and foremost, I'd like to thank the residents for their patience and their willingness to sacrifice to see projects like this go on."

"There is no more defining project than the Medgar Evers corridor being resurfaced," he added. "It is important to us, not only in terms of the quality of life that the residents and businesses in this area enjoy, but it is important to us because of the namesake, the son of Jackson, Mississippi, who is most known for (coming from) this city. We have to have a road which speaks more to his legacy and his honor."

"This project will go from Five Points all the way down to Sunset, and so that is a significant undertaking, and we're happy to see this take place."

