Matt Corral and the State of SEC Quarterbacks this Season

When it comes to quarterbacks heading into the 2021 college football season in the Southeastern Conference, uncertainty is in the air. Several schools are starting quarterbacks with little experience, and a few are starting quarterbacks that have to show they can play this season.

University of Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t have to worry about that problem. This starting quarterback Matt Corral was named Preseason First-Team All-SEC at SEC Media Days.

Corral is regarded as the best returning quarterback in the SEC heading into the season. Corral started all 10 games last season as he completed 70% of his passes for 3,337 yards with 29 touchdowns.

The only downside for the Ventura, Calif., native were the 14 interceptions that he threw last season. His 14 interceptions all came in games the Rebels lost last season. If Corral cuts down his mistakes, the sky's the limit for the Rebels’ offense this season.

Corral is on the watchlist for the O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and The Walter Camp Award. He is a Preseason All-American who finished in the top 11 nationally in several categories.

The Rebels single caller finished No. 5 in the nation in passing yards per game at 333.7 yards per game, No. 7 in touchdowns with 29, No. 9 in passing efficiency at 177.6 and No. 11 in yards per pass at 14.5 yards per completions.

Most of the rest of the SEC is in flux at quarterback. Texas A&M University is starting a new quarterback after the departure of Kellen Mond as the offense turns to Haynes King to take over under center.

Mississippi State University hopes Will Rogers will develop into the starter for head coach Mike Leach. Rogers showed flashes of potential last season but not enough to keep the Bulldogs from a disappointing overall performance.

The University of Alabama is starting Bryce Young at quarterback this season. The defending national champion's biggest unknown is at quarterback after Young saw little time backing up Mac Jones.

Auburn University returns Bo Nix at quarterback but the former five-star hasn’t set the world on fire yet. The play of Nix will go a long way to helping out new head coach Bryan Harsin be successful in his first season on The Plains.

Louisiana State University turns to Max Johnson at quarterback after Myles Brennan injured his arm earlier this month. Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and Max played well in spots last season.

The University of Arkansas was one of the surprises of the 2020 season. The Razorbacks were one of the most improved teams in the SEC. Arkansas returns K.J. Jefferson, who still has to develop to be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC.

Corral and the Rebels begin the 2021 season at a neutral site game against the University of Louisville in Atlanta, Ga., on Monday, Sept. 6. The kickoff is at 7 p.m. with ESPN broadcasting the game.