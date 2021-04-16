Drive-In Movies in the Park Series 2021

Returning for its fourth year, the city’s Drive-In Movies in the Park Series begins Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, and will continue on a monthly basis. The Department of Parks and Recreations invites Jacksonians to park their vehicles at the movie sites (listed below) and watch the pre-selected films on a digital Jumbo-Tron outdoor movie screen. Fridays feature family-themed movies, while Saturdays’ selections include adult-oriented films. Admission costs $5 and is cash-only. Parking is limited.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city will be enforcing social-distancing measures, instructing attendees to remain in their vehicles and to appropriately wear face masks.

Dates, locations and times for the fourth-annual film series are listed below.

• The screenings for Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, will be held in the Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot (1200 Lakeland Drive). The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

• The screenings for Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, will be held in the VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive). The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

• The screenings for Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, will likewise be held in the VA Legion Softball Complex parking lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive). The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on movie listings, call 601-960-0655.