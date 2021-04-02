2021 Easter Brunch Offerings

Jackson's local restaurants have all you could ever want when it comes to Easter brunch. Here is some of what's on offer for this year's holiday season.

Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

Saltine will be serving brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes bourbon caramel French toast, soft shell crab Benedict, smoked salmon tartine, scotch eggs, breakfast wraps, cinnamon rolls, wood fired gulf oysters, chicken biscuits, biscuits and gravy and more. Saltine also offers Beanfruit coffee, Bloody Marys, mimosas and nitro cold brew coffee.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562, charrestaurant.com)

Char will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will serve from its regular brunch menu, which includes croque madames, custard-fried french toast, crab cakes, chicken and waffles, fried green tomatoes, crab claws, spinach crisps, crab or steak Benedict, eggs florentine, crab, shrimp and Andouille gumbo and more.

Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Highland Village, Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com)

Bravo! will be serving Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specials will include carrot cake cheesecake and crab and pepper quiche. The restaurant will also offer its normal brunch menu, which includes crab cakes, New Orleans style shrimp and grits, eggs Benedict, veal piccata, breakfast pizza, crabmeat omelettes and more. Bravo! also has brunch cocktails, mimosas, Irish coffee, espresso martinis and more.

Scrooge's Fine Foods & Drink (5829 Ridgewood Road, 601-206-1211)

Scrooge's is offering a special Easter meal consisting of one meat, three veggies and a cornbread muffin or Sister Schubert's roll. Entrees include over roasted prime rib, grilled or fried chicken breast, honey glazed ham, oven roasted turkey breast, fried oysters and St. Louis style ribs. Veggies include squash casserole, orange glazed carrots, black eyed peas, green bean casserole, buttered corn and more. Desserts include brownies and ice cream, pecan cobbler with vanilla ice cream and buttermilk pie.

Olivia's Food Emporium (637 Highway 51, Suite K, Ridgeland, 601-898-8333, oliviasfoodemporium.com)

For those looking to have a catered brunch at home, Olivia's holiday menu features smoked or fried turkey, spiral-cut brown-sugared ham, smoked pork tenderloin and Ya Ya seafood gumbo. Sides include green bean, baked potato, sweet potato or squash casseroles, cornbread dressing and cheesy broccoli rice, while appetizers include cranberry walnut chicken salad, pimento cheese and spinach dip. The menu also features barbecue pork skins or fried chips, and desserts like lemon ice box, Hershey or sweet potato pies, rainbow, red velvet or coconut cakes and more.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

The Manship will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant is offering a prime rib special for Easter in addition to its regular menu, which includes creme brulee pancakes, brisket Benedict, breakfast tacos, duck leg, grilled salmon, steak and eggs, fried chicken and waffles, gumbo, avocado toast, biscuits and gravy, roasted oysters and more.

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400, estellejackson.com)

Estelle will be serving its weekend Brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes Mississippi oysters and waffles, east bay shrimp, cinnamon rolls, Caesar salad, pimento cheese flatbread, steak and eggs, bagels and lox, lemon ricotta pancakes, gulf shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, French toast and more. Estelle also offers bottomless brunch-tails for $17 per person. To make a reservation, visit estellejackson.com/reservations.