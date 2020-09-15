 Local Jackson Caterers: A List | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Local Jackson Caterers: A List

Godfrey’s Caribbean Restaurant won Best Caterer in Best of Jackson 2020. Photo courtesy Godfrey’s Caribbean Restaurant

Godfrey’s Caribbean Restaurant won Best Caterer in Best of Jackson 2020. Photo courtesy Godfrey’s Caribbean Restaurant

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:38 p.m. CDT
0

Whether you are presently searching for a caterer for an upcoming occasion or you are just browsing to learn of the catering options local to the Jackson metro, know that you have a number of caterers who could potentially fulfill your food-supply needs.

• Godfrey's Carribean Restaurant (2460 Terry Road, 601-398-3602)

• 4Top Catering (4500 Interstate 55 N., 601-942-4999, 4topcatering.com)

• Basil's (2906 N. State St., Suite 104, 601-982-2100; 120 N. Congress St., Suite L1, 601-944-9888)

• Fresh Cut Catering & Floral (108 Cypress Cove, Flowood, 601-939-4518, freshcutcateringandfloral.com)

• Local 463 Urban Kitchen (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 5002, Ridgeland, 601-707-7684, local463.com)

• Mangia Bene Catering (4465 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, 601-362-2900, mangiabene-catering.com)

• Mama Hamil's Southern Cookin' & BBQ (751 Highway 51, Madison, 601-856-4407, hamils.com)

• Yum Yum's Kitchen & Catering (1815 Hospital Drive, 601-398-1880)

• The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

• Jefferson's Grill Restaurant & Catering (5612 Old Canton Road. 601-863-5227)

• T'Beaux's Crawfish and Catering (941 Highway 80 E., Clinton, 601-926-4793; 5752 Terry Road, Byram, 769-230-3855)

• Room Service (4659 McWillie Drive, 601-362-4617;  1010 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 104, 601-707-3600, roomservicejackson.com)

• Catering by Andrew (1255 E. County Line Road, 601-351-5389)

• Nuttin Butt Smoke Catering (601-906-4954)

• Shajar's Catering (601-957-2616)

• Tybre Stylistic Catering (601-918-6856, find it on Facebook)

• Stick a Fork in It Personal Chef & Catering (601-813-7327)

• Washington's Catering Creations (601-906-7067)

• The Cookie Net (1053 Pecan Park Circle, 601-506-7439 or 601-863-9300)

• Catering by George's (140 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, 601-898-1934, cateringbygeorges.com)

• For Heaven's Cakes & Catering (4950 Old Canton Road, 601-991-253, find it on Facebook)

• Amerigo Italian Restaurant (6592 Old Canton Road, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550, amerigo.net)

• Olivia's Food Emporium (637 Highway 51, Suite K, Ridgeland; 601-898-8333; oliviasfoodemporium.com)

• The Hungry Goat (671 Grants Ferry Road, Suite A2, Brandon; 769-233-8539; thehungrygoatcarryout.com)

• Nick Wallace Culinary (601-919-6328, nickwallaceculinary.com)

• International Food & Catering (4711 Interstate 55, 601-982-0890)

• Mildred's VIP Caterers (4620 McWillie Drive, 601-713-4040)

• Fantasy Foods (168 W. Government St., Brandon, 601-543-2522, fantasyfoodscatering.com)

• Magnolia's Catering (321 Clinton Blvd., Clinton, 601-924-0111)

• Sanjo Food & Catering Services (1615 S. Gallatin St., 601-969-7205)

• Fresh from the Flame (5446 River Thames Road, 601-957-6123, find it on Facebook)

• Taste Bud Magic (5420 Interstate 55, 601-260-1542)

• T-Ray's BBQ (655 Highway 49, Richland, 601-655-4814, find it on Facebook)

• Nostalgia Catering Company (601-385-3733)

• It's Happening (100 District Blvd. E., 601-202-5123, itshappeningjxn.com)

Do you know of other local catering services we can add to our list, or would you like to send us updated information for those already listed? Send the tips to [email protected].

More stories by this author

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Join JFP VIP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »