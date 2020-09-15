Local Jackson Caterers: A List

Whether you are presently searching for a caterer for an upcoming occasion or you are just browsing to learn of the catering options local to the Jackson metro, know that you have a number of caterers who could potentially fulfill your food-supply needs.
• Godfrey's Carribean Restaurant (2460 Terry Road, 601-398-3602)
• 4Top Catering (4500 Interstate 55 N., 601-942-4999, 4topcatering.com)
• Basil's (2906 N. State St., Suite 104, 601-982-2100; 120 N. Congress St., Suite L1, 601-944-9888)
• Fresh Cut Catering & Floral (108 Cypress Cove, Flowood, 601-939-4518, freshcutcateringandfloral.com)
• Local 463 Urban Kitchen (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 5002, Ridgeland, 601-707-7684, local463.com)
• Mangia Bene Catering (4465 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road, 601-362-2900, mangiabene-catering.com)
• Mama Hamil's Southern Cookin' & BBQ (751 Highway 51, Madison, 601-856-4407, hamils.com)
• Yum Yum's Kitchen & Catering (1815 Hospital Drive, 601-398-1880)
• The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)
• Jefferson's Grill Restaurant & Catering (5612 Old Canton Road. 601-863-5227)
• T'Beaux's Crawfish and Catering (941 Highway 80 E., Clinton, 601-926-4793; 5752 Terry Road, Byram, 769-230-3855)
• Room Service (4659 McWillie Drive, 601-362-4617; 1010 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 104, 601-707-3600, roomservicejackson.com)
• Catering by Andrew (1255 E. County Line Road, 601-351-5389)
• Nuttin Butt Smoke Catering (601-906-4954)
• Shajar's Catering (601-957-2616)
• Tybre Stylistic Catering (601-918-6856, find it on Facebook)
• Stick a Fork in It Personal Chef & Catering (601-813-7327)
• Washington's Catering Creations (601-906-7067)
• The Cookie Net (1053 Pecan Park Circle, 601-506-7439 or 601-863-9300)
• Catering by George's (140 Madison Landing Circle, Ridgeland, 601-898-1934, cateringbygeorges.com)
• For Heaven's Cakes & Catering (4950 Old Canton Road, 601-991-253, find it on Facebook)
• Amerigo Italian Restaurant (6592 Old Canton Road, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550, amerigo.net)
• Olivia's Food Emporium (637 Highway 51, Suite K, Ridgeland; 601-898-8333; oliviasfoodemporium.com)
• The Hungry Goat (671 Grants Ferry Road, Suite A2, Brandon; 769-233-8539; thehungrygoatcarryout.com)
• Nick Wallace Culinary (601-919-6328, nickwallaceculinary.com)
• International Food & Catering (4711 Interstate 55, 601-982-0890)
• Mildred's VIP Caterers (4620 McWillie Drive, 601-713-4040)
• Fantasy Foods (168 W. Government St., Brandon, 601-543-2522, fantasyfoodscatering.com)
• Magnolia's Catering (321 Clinton Blvd., Clinton, 601-924-0111)
• Sanjo Food & Catering Services (1615 S. Gallatin St., 601-969-7205)
• Fresh from the Flame (5446 River Thames Road, 601-957-6123, find it on Facebook)
• Taste Bud Magic (5420 Interstate 55, 601-260-1542)
• T-Ray's BBQ (655 Highway 49, Richland, 601-655-4814, find it on Facebook)
• Nostalgia Catering Company (601-385-3733)
• It's Happening (100 District Blvd. E., 601-202-5123, itshappeningjxn.com)
Do you know of other local catering services we can add to our list, or would you like to send us updated information for those already listed? Send the tips to [email protected].
