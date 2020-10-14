Treat Yourself to Some Devilish Delights

In the Jackson area, rolling into October means that many of our favorite local shops are offering a number of tasty Halloweeny treats. Review the following list of a few options for you to browse to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe (Banner Hall, 4465 Interstate 55, Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com)

All month long, Broad Street offers sugar cookies and rice krispies treats that have been decorated with Halloween-inspired designs. Both snacks cost $2.75 apiece. Broad Street will also be offering Halloween cookie kits so that patrons can decorate their own cookies. Each kit costs $36 and comes with one dozen sugar cookies, four icings of different colors and four ounces of sprinkles.

Broad Street is open on Sundays and Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandys-candy.myshopify.com)

The confectioner offers a variety of treats made especially for the Halloween season, such as its popular "Halloween apples," which are granny smith apples dipped in small-batch caramel, coated in milk chocolate, drizzled in dark and white chocolate, and then topped with sprinkles.

Other goodies include chocolate in a variety of Halloween-inspired shapes, as well as festive popcorn, cookie, candy and other options.

Items can be purchased either at the store's physical location or online.

Nandy's Candy is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 111 Colony Crossing Way, Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms)

Campbell's is offering iced tea cakes with fall and Halloween-inspired designs at $1.65 apiece. Additionally, the bakery will also be selling pumpkin spice latte petit fours for $3 each.

Both locations are closed on Sundays, but open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, the Fondren location is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Madison location is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Prickly Hippie (500 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland; 601-910-6730; pricklyhippie.com)

The Prickly Hippie is offering an assortment of Halloween Grab & Go Case Cakes that range from $65 to $75. Owner Jenni Sivils recommends that customers keep their eyes on the business' social-media accounts or visit the physical location to browse the decorated cakes available at a given time.

In addition, other treats available include "meat krispies," which are strawberry and cherry-flavored rice krispies treats packaged to appear like raw meat; "Charlie Brown Great Pumpkin" PeaceTarts, which are homemade iced pastries that feature a combination of pumpkin, apple and butterscotch flavors; decorated sugar cookies; and psychedelic donuts.

The Prickly Hippie is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Brioche Patisserie (1200 Eastover Drive, 601-988-2299, labriochems.com)

The patisserie's October flavors include chocolate-peanut butter, Snickers and pumpkin pie.

La Brioche is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

Know of other Halloween goodies in the Jackson metro? Send the tips to [email protected].