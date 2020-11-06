City Announces South, West Jackson Development Commission; Council Election Ongoing

To boost the economy of south and west Jackson, the City of Jackson announced the formation of a development commission Thursday.

"When we fail to address the lack that is in one area of our city, the loss is experienced by all of the city," Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said at the press conference. "If people leave south and west Jackson, that means there will be an increased tax burden on people in north Jackson, in northwest Jackson."

"One data point that many people may not be aware of is that the city of Jackson actually experienced 3% growth in two consecutive years," Lumumba added. "While we are happy about that, we are not satisfied because that growth has not been an inclusive growth.

"Often the development that we see across the city are in areas that are considered investor-ready, and so those areas that have been divested from, those (are the) areas that we have to anchor as a city, that we have to anchor as a business community."

The mayor said the commission's idea came out of discussions with Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup of New Horizon Church International in south Jackson.

Crudup said at the briefing that the commission will facilitate commercial development in the urban core of Jackson.

"We believe that the time is right to see a lot more development, particularly in the south and west corridor of Jackson, Mississippi," he said. "We think that we've got the assets in place, we've got the great people in place to help us do this, we've got the mayor and the city council's backing and the community's backing, to really see a lot of great things happen."

Proposed development initiatives include building a Jackson State University stadium and setting up a business improvement district.

"(We plan on) working with everybody," Crudup said. "With Jackson Redevelopment Authority and the airport authority to see a whole lot more happen with Hawkins field. I think everybody will like this to happen."

The mayor posited that focusing on the development of the area is a way to reduce the crime level. “South Jackson actually has the most dense population in the city of Jackson,” he said. "Looking at the social determinants of crimes, those issues that lead people to crime, one of those determinants is economic opportunity, whether there is the opportunity for people to have jobs."

Absentee Voting for Ward 2 Council Seat Ongoing

Absentee voting is ongoing to elect the Ward 2 representative to the Jackson City Council, following Melvin V. Priester Jr.’s resignation in October. Election Day is Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The seven candidates vying for the post are Angelique Lee, Tyrone Lewis, Ronald K. Moore, James Paige, Thomas Warren Powell, Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden and Melinda Greenfield Todd.

Lee has an master’s in political science from Jackson State University; Powell is an attorney; Paige is a former sergeant at the Jackson Police Department; Todd has a Ph.D. in public health from Jackson State University; Tilden is a former real-estate appraiser, Lewis is the former Hinds County sheriff, and Moore is a pastor.



Those who want to vote absentee can go to the city hall with identification to vote from Nov. 2 until Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 at the same time. Absentee voting also occurs on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon and on Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is also the option of an absentee vote by mail. "They will just have to call our office, and we'll just ask them questions and get their information," City Clerk Angella Harris told the Jackson Free Press. The number to call is 601-960-1035.

