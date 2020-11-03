Hinds County Administrator Riley-Collins Resigns, New Emergency Director

Hinds County Administrator Jennifer Riley-Collins and the board of supervisors parted ways Monday when she tendered her resignation after less than a year in the office.

"The board and I decided we are going in two different directions," she said in an interview with WAPT. "The board has its way of doing things, and I do things differently. I am a lawyer at heart. For me, I am very down straight down the line, so we just decided that it will be better for Hinds County, for them to, as elected officials, to go their ways and let me go mine."

Riley-Collins is a retired U.S. Army colonel and was the ACLU of Mississippi’s executive director before her appointment as Hinds County administrator in February. She was the Democratic nominee for Mississippi attorney general but lost to Lynn Fitch in the 2019 state election. She wrote a column for the Jackson Free Press criticizing state Democrats for doing too little to support her candidacy, as a Black woman running for statewide office, after the election.

WJTV's Ross Adam reported that the board of supervisors had named Scherrie Prince interim administrator for 60 days.

Joey Perkins As New Emergency Director

Two months after the resignation of Ricky Moore as Hinds County director of emergency services [ LINK: http://www.hindscountyms.com/hinds-county-emergency-management-director-ricky-moore-retire-august-31-2020 ], the board of supervisors appointed Joey Perkins, with a salary of $85,000, a year as his replacement Monday.

Joey Perkins, a former policeman and firefighter, was the interim emergency director after Moore's resignation.

"Several months ago, Ricky Moore, EOC director, left after with a distinguished service and career in this particular county," Board President and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said. "And I think that after observing another employee, I will like to make a recommendation that we appoint Mr. Joey Perkins as the permanent director of the Hinds County emergency operation center."

"He is a 19-year veteran," Graham added. "I have known him the entire time I have been here. I think that he will do a great job."

Board of Supervisors Reassures Poll Safety

District 2 Supervisor David Archie has urged the county's citizens to vote today and not be held back by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to mention to the citizens of Hinds County, as well as all the municipalities (here) that (as) the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, we are going to do all that we can today and tomorrow to make the upcoming election as safe and secure as possible," he said. "We ask that everybody feel free to go to any poll here in Hinds County as well as Jackson, Mississippi, to allow their voice to be heard, and cast their vote for their constitutional duty."

District 2 Supervisor Credell Calhoun noted the significant number of the county's residents who have exercised their franchise.

Out of 18,941 absentee-ballot requests from Hinds County, voters returned 16,917 by Nov. 2, more than 300% increase from the 2016 number.

"We need you to go to the poll tomorrow if you have not voted," Calhoun said. "We have provided a safe situation for you as far as COVID-19 is concerned. We will be social distancing. Make sure you get to the poll."

Intending Mississippi voters can check their poll locations based on their address using the online polling-place tool at www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace.

