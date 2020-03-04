Home Is Where the Office Is

Your workplace is like a second home. As such, whether your job involves sitting in an office, sterilizing medical equipment or serving pints of Guinness to guests, it's important to enjoy coming to work each day. To allow Jacksonians the chance to give a shoutout to their workplace homes, we include the Best Place to Work category in our annual Best of Jackson issue. Check out 2020 winner and finalists below.

Winner: University of Mississippi Medical Center

(2500 N. State St., 601-984-1000, umc.edu)

UMMC is the state's only academic medical center, encompassing seven health science schools: medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, pharmacy, graduate studies and population health. Its health-care enterprise includes the state's only Level I trauma center, only children's hospital and only organ and bone marrow transplant program. In addition, UMMC conducts research into further helping Mississippians with medical needs.

UMMC has won the Best Place to Work category several years in a row now, defending the title at each turn—despite the great contendors that make it to the finalist bracket. The center draws in professionals from across the globe to Mississippi's capital, helping out city expand as it becomes a hub for all things medical. UMMC accounts for roughly 10% of the metro area's economy, and approximately 20,000 people traverse its campus on a daily basis. This year, UMMC also celebrates 65 years of operation, with intent to celebrate many more.

Baptist Medical Center (1225 N. State St., 601-968-1000) (finalist)

The Baptist Medical Center, part of Baptist Health Systems, is a Christian-based organization that has locations throughout the Jackson metro for family medicine, such as Jackson, Brandon, Clinton, Madison and more.

Speciality clinics and physical therapy are also available. Outpatient departments include Baptist Heart, Baptist Gynecologic Oncology, Baptist Neurosciences, Baptist Premier and Baptist Thoracic Surgery.

BB'S LIVE - Bonny Blair's (1149 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, 769-447-5788) (finalist)

The sports cafe features a bar and an assortment of menu items, many of them Irish-inspired, such as shepherd's pie, Guinness pot roast and more. In addition, under the ownership of Melissa Kirksey, BB'S LIVE - Bonny Blair's doubles as a venue for live music, with a rotation of local artists performing a variety of genres.

Cole Facial Clinic & Skin Care (204 E. Layfair Drive, Flowood, 601-896-0112, colefacialclinic.com) (finalist)

Led by Jep Cole, the clinic aims to provide patients with individualized attention and surgical excellence to improve function as well as appearance, with an emphasis on the results looking natural based on the confidential consultations doctors have with clients. Cole offers a range of cosmetic options, including rhinoplasty, chin and cheek implants, facelifts and liquid facelifts, eyelift, brow lift, earlobe repair, laser treatments and more.

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org) (finalist)

The children's museum offers an array of interactive exhibits and programs to help foster growth and promote education regarding a variety of topics. In addition, the museum holds multiple special events throughout the year, such as the NASA Day held on March 7, wherein a team from NASA teaches kids about space, robotics and more through presentations, virtual reality simulators and more. Volunteers can join MCM by visiting its website.

St. Dominic Hospital (969 Lakeland Drive, 601-200-2000, stdom.com) (finalist)

A staple in the Jackson area since 1946, St. Dominic's offers services for cancer, radiology, internal medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation and more. In addition to their work within the hospital, employees contribute to the community through employee-funded charitable contributions to many local organizations in need. The hospital also holds classes and support groups. Visit the website for more details.