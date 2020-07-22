Seasonal Goodies Galore, Local Farmers Market Lineup

Summers in Mississippi often mean sweltering heat, but we Jacksonians know that summer also serves as the peak of farmers market season.

Numerous scholarly articles have presented evidence that going outside and experiencing nature can alleviate stress and have positive effects on mental health. As such, visiting one of the many local farmers markets in the metro may brighten your day as well as fill your refrigerator.

Plus, open air is far healthier to walk through than the isles of closed-in grocery stores. So, grab your favorite mask and some pocket hand sanitizer and treat yourself to some produce that Mother Earth has helped local farmers prepare just for us, as well as some other goodies. Take a gander at the list of options to find one near you that tickles your fancy.

Freshway Produce (6900 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-956-3727, find it on Facebook)

Freshway Produce is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

Cockrell's Farmers Market (1307 Old Fannin Road, 601-919-1690, find it on Facebook)

Cockrell's Farmers Market is also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

Adcox's Watermelon & Fresh Produce (Woodrow Wilson Avenue and West Street, 601-720-9955, find it on Facebook)

Adcox's Produce is open all seven days of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mississippi Farmers Market (929 High St., 601-354-6573, mdac.ms.gov)

The Mississippi Farmers Market is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doris Berry's Farmers Market (3615 Highway 80, Pearl, 601-664-0050, find it on Facebook)

Doris Berry's Farmers Market is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rivers Market (20 Willow Creek Lane, Byram, 601-373-4545, find it on Facebook)

Rivers Market is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bill's Produce (5311 Highway 80 E., Pearl, 601-932-9449, find it on Facebook)

Bill's Produce is open from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wright's Fruit Stand (839 Highway 49 S., Richland, 601-939-0043, find it on Facebook)

Wright's is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Callaway's Yard and Garden (259 Calhoun Parkway, Madison, 601-859-5444, callawaysyardandgarden.com

Callaway's is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Vicksburg Farmers' Market (1010 Levee St., Vicksburg, 601-801-3513, visitvicksburg.com)

The Vicksburg Farmers' Market is open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays through July 29.

Food story tips: [email protected].