Jackson Under Flash Flood Emergency: ‘Not Out of the Woods’

The National Weather Service in Jackson declared a flash-flood emergency until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, due to heavy rainfall and already-high water levels in the Pearl River.

“This is an emergency,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference this afternoon, four days after he had issued a civil emergency proclamation due to severe weather conditions and pending heavy rainfall.

Lumumba urged residents in the Jackson metro area to “not take this severe weather lightly.”

Officials warned residents to stay out of flood waters, to not remove or attempt to drive around barricades, and to avoid driving at night time. The City of Pearl tweeted a video of a woman who had to be rescued after unsuccessfully attempting to drive around a barricade this afternoon, causing her car to topple over into deep flood waters.

Those who need to be rescued from their homes or other flooded areas should call 911 and anyone noticing any sewer overflows should report them to 311.

Jackson Public Works Director Bob Miller said this afternoon the City was still gathering data on water levels, but he noted that Belhaven and the areas around Jim Hill High School and Presidential Hills have been especially hard hit.

Jackson Public Schools issued a weather alert due to flooding in the vicinity of Jim Hill High School and Isable Elementary School today. Students and staff from Isable were relocated to Blackburn Middle School, where they had to remain until conditions were safe for dismissal. Jim Hill also had to hold students and staff until flood waters receded.

Some areas have experienced 3 to 6 inches in rainfall, the National Weather Service reports.

Today, Jackson areas from Presidential Hills to south Jackson experienced flooding, and authorities rescued people stuck inside Camelot Apartments next to Lynch Creek near Provine High School.

Miller added that while some areas are draining, flood waters are continuing to rise in others.

“We’re not out of the woods, yet. We urge appropriate caution of all citizens,” he added.

The National Weather Service states that Clinton, Pearl, Madison, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, Brandon, Canton, Byram, Yazoo City, Flowood, Kosciusko, Richland, Forest, Carthage, Morton, Durant, Redwood, Thornton and Star will also undergo flooding. The warning extends to several other counties throughout central Mississippi.

Anyone who needs shelter can go to the Tougaloo Community Center at 318 Vine St. or the Champion Community Center at 1355 Hattiesburg St.

JATRAN bus service is suspended until flood waters recede. “We understand that there are citizens that depend on JATRAN, but these vehicles cannot safely travel through flood waters,” the mayor explained.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance reiterated the National Weather Service’s warning to avoid driving at night. “I think as we get into the evening hours, once the sun sets, those particular issues will probably grow,” he said of potential flooding.

This National Weather Service tool will chart flooding and water levels of the Pearl River, as well as local creeks.

