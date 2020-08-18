250,000 Free Masks Helped Reduce Hinds County Infections, Emergency Director Says

Maintaining the mask mandate could help keep the COVID-19 infection under control, outgoing Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore told the Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 17 meeting.

Moore praised their effort in getting masks into the hands of people. He said the gesture possibly played a role in the decreasing cases of novel coronavirus infection in the county.

"The count is starting to come down a little bit in Hinds County," Moore said. "I think that is primarily because of the response the board has (stood up) to put out masks."

After reaching the highest point in the July 11-18 week with about 750 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, last week recorded just under 300 new cases.

Moore said the executive orders on mandatory mask use would have been ineffective if the people did not have masks to wear.

"I know the governor can say what he wants to, but if people don't have masks, they can't put them on," he said. "You have done a good job putting them out, and you need to keep up the good work even through the fall, mandating this mask. It's making a difference."

Moore said having people regularly giving out masks has led to about 250,000 of them distributed in the county.

Board President and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said he and other supervisors have ensured the masks get to the people.

"One of the things we have been working very hard on relates to giving masks to everyone," he said. "I know that (in) my district and several other supervisors' districts, we send our people out to find people and give them masks. I feel that everyone we give a mask to is potentially saving a life."

Standing Ovation For Moore

The supervisors honored Moore with a standing ovation. His last day in the office is Aug. 31. He informed the board on July 20 about his desire to retire, after 45 years of working, to take care of his 88-year-father.

"It is with great sadness that we have accepted Mr. Moore's retirement notification. Though we are excited for him to begin this new chapter in life, we will miss him greatly and realize that with him goes a wealth of knowledge and skills," Graham said in an Aug. 6 statement.

"It was not an easy decision," Moore said. "I will be walking away from my passion. I love this job, and I want to thank the board for giving me that opportunity in 2014 (as EOC director) and have supported me all the way until today. This work is very rewarding. I have enjoyed my career, from the maintenance garbage truck until today. I have no regrets whatsoever.”

The board approved the resurfacing of Wynndale Road in Byram; and Ladd Street, Sheronn Street, Chalet Street, Riffle Street, Speights Street. in Jackson, with $44,640, $41,880, $23,940, $19,340, $27,160 and $9,588 respectively.

