Museum Directory, Current Hours & COVID Precautions

Shortly after COVID-19 made its way to Mississippi, a number of businesses and public spaces shut down, including Jackson's many museums. Most have begun to re-open with safety guidelines in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Browse the following list to see which museums catch your interest and their respective opening statuses.

Old Capitol Museum (100 State St., 601-576-6920, mdah.ms.gov)

The museum is usually open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., although it is presently closed due to COVID-19.

Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515, online at msmuseumart.org)

The art museum is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Safety precautions include daily sanitizing and mask requirements for visitors. Masks are available if needed. To encourage social distancing, the museum requests that guests schedule their visits in advance.

International Museum of Muslim Cultures (201 E. Pascagoula St., 601-960-0440, muslimmuseum.org)

Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Safety precautions coincide with CDC guidelines and include deep cleaning, mask requirements, social distancing, hand sanitizer throughout the museum, touch-free temperature screenings, limited occupation and more.

Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St., 601-576-6800, mcrm.mdah.ms.gov)

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. COVID-19 safety precautions include thorough cleaning and sanitizing each day. Guests are required to wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines at all times in the downtown Jackson museums, with staff stationed around the area to ensure visitors follow these policies. Masks are available on-site.

Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center (528 Bloom St., 601-960-1457, jacksonms.gov)

The museum, a former Black school named for a former slave who became the first Black alderman in Jackson, is usually open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19, it is currently closed.

The Oaks House Museum (823 N. Jefferson St., 601-353-9339, theoakshousemuseum.org)

The historic building is available for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The last tour for each day begins at 2:15 p.m. Masks are required.

City of Jackson Fire Museum (355 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., 601-960-2433, jacksonms.gov)

The museum is usually open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presently, it is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-567-6000, mdwfp.com)

The science museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. New policies include mask requirements for employees and visitors, timed arrival reservations, removal of most touchable objects, postponement of in-person events, a limited number of guests at one time, limited elevator access and other safety procedures.

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org)

The children's museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break between noon and 1 p.m. during which the museum closes, and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the museum is enforcing limited occupancy. Masks are required and available at the museum, and extra staff has been brought in to clean and sanitize all exhibit spaces and props throughout the day in addition to regularly scheduled deep cleaning. Visitors are no longer required to reserve tickets in advance online.

Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive, 601-432-4500, msagmuseum.org)

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. COVID-19 precautions include mask mandates for both indoor and outdoor exhibits, enforcement of the six-feet apart guideline for social distancing, sanitization stations both inside and outside, daily cleaning of often touched surfaces and more.

Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum (1152 Lakeland Drive, Suite 4701, 601-982-8264, msfame.com)

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum requires employees and visitors to wear a mask and will provide disposable masks for anyone who does not already have one. The museum will also sanitize stylus pens for guests to use on its touchscreen kiosks and games.

UPDATE: In the originally printed version of this story, the Smith Robertson Museum was listed as open. The error has since been addressed and fixed in the above list.

