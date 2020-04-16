Shelter Order Set to Expire Monday; State Reports 3,624 Cases of COVID-19

Mississippi has 264 new cases of COVID-19 today, after 273 yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 3,624 only two days after the state announced its 3,000th case. The Mississippi State Department of Health’s update includes seven new fatalities—129 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 complications so far.

Hinds County reported its 300th case today, remaining the county with the most cases of COVID-19. MSDH reports only four deaths in the county so far.

MSDH has not updated current testing totals since April 12, but Gov. Tate Reeves informed the press on April 15 that public and private labs together have completed roughly 40,000 tests.

Currently, Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order is scheduled to expire on Monday, April 20. Reeves said he would announce his decision on whether or not to extend the shelter-in-place order by Friday.



Reeves says he believes the new cases, including yesterday’s 273 new reports, represent the peak of the virus’ spread in Mississippi.

“We are in the eye of the storm,” the governor said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs concurred with the governor’s analysis, assuring Mississippians that the state’s health-care system is well on pace to contain the virus’ oncoming peak. “We continue to see relative stability in the number of COVID patients in the hospitals, and in the availability of ICU beds and ventilators,” Dobbs said.

The top health official continued, outlining the available capacity. “We have 149 patients and (suspected cases of) COVID-19 in intensive care. We have 275 open intensive care unit beds. As far as ventilators go, we have 100 COVID-infected patients on mechanical ventilation, which is relatively similar to yesterday's number of 99. And we have 631 available ventilators for future use,” Dobbs explained.

Asked about the state prisons’ first COVID-19 death, Reeves told the Jackson Free Press that testing penetration into Mississippi’s prison population was limited at best. “We have now had, as I appreciate it, nine inmates tested within our correctional system,” he said. Of the nine inmates, one tested positive: but that inmate’s test results returned after the virus had already killed them.

Reeves said the Mississippi Department of Corrections had taken early steps to choke off the virus’ spread in the close quarters of the carceral system. “We are doing everything in our power to avoid an outbreak in our prisons, which has been seen in many other states around the country,” he said. “We were very early to cut off visitation to our prison system.”

“We also, in large part, have had our facilities under quarantine, with very few, very restricted transfers. We are doing daily screening of facility staff in each of our facilities,” Reeves added.

At the same press briefing, Reeves announced the creation of emergency childcare services to shoulder the burden of the state’s school closings, which will extend through the rest of the school year. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is organizing the effort. Additional information for parents and providers alike is available at MDHS’ website.

