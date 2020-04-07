MSDH Reports 177 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths, Pediatric Info

Mississippi saw 177 new official cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday evening, a number close to the peak infections for a single day. This morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a new statewide total of 1,915: Mississippi is on track to hit the 2,000 mark only a month after the first detection of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The deaths from COVID-19 continue to grow steadily, with MSDH confirming eight more this morning. Statewide, the total casualties are 59, still dispersed throughout the state.

Hinds County remains the state with the most infected cases—MSDH reports 169 individuals with COVID-19, including two outbreaks at long-term care facilities. However, the state health agency still lists the county as having zero deaths from the outbreak thus far. MSDH reported no new long-term-care facility outbreaks alongside the morning’s new results. It also provided no word of new testing totals: the last update listed 20,370 across both public and private labs.

Some new information accompanies MSDH’s update, however. It now presents pediatric infections, a small fraction of the current totals, by age group. Over half of the 51 pediatric cases of COVID-19 were detected in 11-17 year olds. There are no reports of infants infected with COVID-19, and no pediatric deaths from the virus thus far.

Yesterday, the state health officer confirmed that COVID-19 infections are disproportionately affecting black Mississippians, although it is so far refused to release specific racial data, even as it provides gender, age and other demographic information.

