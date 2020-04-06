MDOC Workers Positive for COVID-19; Black Mississippians Disproportionately Affected

Two employees of the Mississippi Department of Corrections tested positive for COVID-19 out of six tested, Gov. Tate Reeves informed the public at a press conference today. Additionally, the State tested three MDOC inmates for COVID-19. Reeves said two were negative, and one still awaits test results.

The employees who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were not “working at specific facilities,” the governor said, indicating they were likely not actively engaged corrections officers exposed to the general prison population. MDOC employs numerous support-staff employees to run the state’s prisons in addition to guards, including service employees and medical professionals.

The tested inmates reside at three separate correctional facilities. So far, it is unclear whether the newly released information on COVID-19 testing includes the state’s private prisons, including Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, the CoreCivic-managed prison that accepted over 600 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman earlier this year.

State health and emergency-management officials joined Reeves at his Monday afternoon presser, where he assured Mississippians that COVID-19 treatment would not incur a financial cost to patients. The governor relayed a conversation he had with Vice President Mike Pence, saying that even uninsured Mississippians would be covered for their COVID-19 treatment and should seek all necessary care.

Mississippi leadership is still preparing for the “peak” of the COVID-19 curve: the period in which statewide usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), ICU beds, ventilators and qualified medical professionals will crest. Reeves told the press today that the most up-to-date estimate was April 18, but acknowledged that this date is changing daily.

An official from the Mississippi State Department of Health acknowledged today that Mississippi showed “early indications” of the same demographic trends in COVID-19 infection rates as other states: disproportionate impact on the state’s black population. Thus far, MSDH has not released demographic data on the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told the Jackson Free Press that the state health agency would release the racial data soon.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards told media today that African Americans account for 70% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, even as they represent only about a third of the population.

