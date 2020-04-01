Easter Family Fun: Character Cornhole

We may largely be stuck at home due to COVID-19 quarantines, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little festive fun! Easter is just around the corner on Sunday, April 12, and I am sure many of you have children who have been home from school for too long and are getting antsy for something to do. Well, with a little creativity, you can turn some basic items into something fun for the family to do for a weekend afternoon. This DIY, which I am calling “Character Cornhole,” is a simple arts and crafts project that then becomes a game to keep the little ones entertained.

Materials

• Poster board (or other cardboard materials you either have around the house or could buy cheaply from a general store)

• Plastic eggs

• Scissors (or a boxcutter handled by an adult)

• Markers, colored pencils, crayons, paint and/or whatever other color-imbuing

utensils you may have at your disposal

• Basket (optional)

Directions