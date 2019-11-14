MSU Chairs of Honor, Millsaps Math Competition and JSU Bowling Night Out

Mississippi State University unveiled permanent POW/MIA chairs of honor inside Davis Wade Stadium, Humphrey Coliseum and Dudy Noble Field in honor of service members on Veterans Day. The unoccupied chairs honor prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action, a release from MSU says.

The university will formally unveil the chair of honor in Davis Wade Stadium as part of MSU's military appreciation football game against Alabama State University on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Five permanent seats in Davis Wade Stadium will pay tribute to the five branches of the military: the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard. MSU plans to have a veteran of each branch occupy the seats at future football games, the release says. All six of the seats, including the chair of honor, are located at midfield near the Bully memorial statue.

MSU unveiled the POW/MIA chair of honor in Humphrey Coliseum, which is located in section 105, during its military appreciation women's basketball game against Tennessee Martin on Monday, Nov. 11. The university will formally dedicate the chair in Dudy Noble Field, which will be on the concourse, during the 2020 baseball season.

For more information on MSU's services available to veterans, visit veterans.msstate.edu.

Millsaps Hosts High School Math Competition

The Millsaps College Department of Mathematics hosted an inaugural high school math competition for 60 students from the Jackson metro on Saturday, Nov. 2. The participating students represented 11 public and private high schools in Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties.

The Kinnaird Endowment in the Millsaps Department of Mathematics supported the competition, which was free for all students, a release from Millsaps says.

Students competed in ciphering, written and team problems. Contest rules barred the use of calculators, electronic devices, or reference materials.

Matthew Yin of Madison Central High School won first place in the individual competition; Eric Chen and Sam Gaines, also from Madison Central, won second and third place.

In the team competition, Madison Central's "B" team took first place, followed by St. Andrew's "A" team in second and Madison Central's "A" team in third.

Bowling Night Out at JSU

The Jackson State University Graduate Student Association and the university's Division of Undergraduate Studies recently partnered with the Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition for the 6th Annual MJCPC Bowling Night Out at the Metro 24 Bowling Lane (3003 John R. Lynch St.). The event served to demonstrate to students that fun is possible without alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, a release from JSU says.

Fifty-three graduate and undergraduate students attended the event, the release says. Some students bowled using Driving Under the Influence goggles, which simulate the effects of driving while impaired.

The JSU Campus Police, who have participated in Bowling Night Out for six years, challenged the JSU students to a bowling contest this year. The JSU Campus Police won first place, while students from the JSU Graduate Student Association took both second and third.