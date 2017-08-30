DJP ‘Whistleblower’ Indicted for Five Felonies for Allegedly Forging Checks

— The former Downtown Jackson Partners secretary who blew the proverbial whistle on her boss, Ben Allen, may end up guilty of more felonies than her former employer for "intentionally" methodically forging checks on DJP's account, the indictment says.

Twenty-seven months after Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith refused to prosecute Linda Brune because she was a witness in his own case against Allen, a Madison County grand jury indicted Brune on five counts of uttering forgery, all felonies, on Aug. 10, 2017. She ended up not testifying against Allen, however, in his trial earlier this year—perhaps because DJP had, by then, filed a civil suit against her for forging more than three dozen checks written on its account.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on one of the 10 counts against Allen, for including his wife on $1,737.38 in DJP cell-phone bills, which he is appealing. He says he planned to reimburse the organization for her use of the organization's phone.

To make her case against Allen, Brune had used Jerry Mitchell of The Clarion-Ledger to make her accusations public, providing the reporter boxes of files she had taken from DJP to prove that her boss had mishandled nonprofit funds there. Mitchell published a story on July 26, 2014, laying out Brune's case against Allen based on the material. She also registered as a whistleblower with the state auditor's office.

Allen wrote in a statement to Jackson police that he had discovered Brune's alleged forged-check trail after learning that she had removed the boxes of files from the DJP office to give to Mitchell. As a result, DJP submitted canceled checks and other documents to Hinds authorities to prove that she had falsified 38 checks on DJP's accounts for a total of $40,439.43. Allen's statement requested that "a bench warrant be issued for the arrest of Linda Brune on the charge of Embezzlement."

Brune had written several checks payable to her between the years of 2009 through 2014 in which she forged my signature on the endorsement line without my permission or knowledge,” Allen wrote in that letter. When the original checks returned from the bank, he wrote, "she would white out her name on the payable to line and replace it with the name of a venders (sic) in which the Downtown Jackson Partners does business with."

Allen’s statement ended by requesting that "a bench warrant be issued for the arrest of Linda Brune on the charge of Embezzlement."

The Hinds DA's office, however, refused to prosecute Brune's case, scribbling on a "Recommendation for No-Bill" dated May 29, 2015, that DJP's case against her was "retaliation for whistle-blowing." DJP filed a civil suit in Madison County court in 2014 against Brune over the checks. On May 23, 2016, DA Smith wrote the Downtown Jackson Partners attorney, saying Brune would not be available for depositions in the civil suit against her because "she is a victim in the criminal case of State of Mississippi versus Benjamin Wade Allen."

Brune filed a response to the civil suit, calling it a "frivolous" lawsuit.

Even though Brune did not testify against Allen, the judge allowed documents about her alleged forgery into the trial as part of a larger evidence package, but The Clarion-Ledger did not report DJP's allegations against the whistleblower at the time. The accused forger declined to speak to the Jackson Free Press during Allen's trial, but posted a comment on the JFP website saying the charges against her were "bogus."

Madison County Circuit Court documents show that she claimed that she is indigent and requested a public defender in the criminal case against her. She posted $10,000 bail.

Brune regularly attended the State of Mississippi's trial against DA Smith late last year.

CORRECTION: The print edition of the above story stated that Brune had attended Ben Allen's trial, but should have said that she regularly attended DA Smith's trial late last year. The story is edited to reflect that correction.