What's Happening in Jackson: Weekend Events – Jan. 28-30

Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity of Mississippi is hosting a LGBTQIA+ Wellness Fair on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 510 George St. in Jackson beginning at noon. Refreshments will be served during the event.

The event is free and will focus on the wellness and health of LGBTQIA+ Black, indigenous and other people of color in Jackson and beyond, with the goal of creating a space where the queer and transgender community can come together and share skills, offerings and resources, a release from IAJEM says. Allies are also welcome to join as long as they are respectful.

Mississippi In Action and the People's Advocacy Institute are sponsoring the event. For more information, email [email protected], call 888-970-4253 or visit iajems.org.

South Jackson Water Giveaway

Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo, Inc. will host a water giveaway in South Jackson on Friday, Jan. 28.

The giveaway will take place at the CMHS-Southwest Clinic (5429 Robinson Rd.) starting at 2:30 p.m., and will continue as long as supplies last.

For more information, call 601-214-3601.

Foodie Night at 1908 Provisions

1908 Provisions restaurant at the Fairview Inn (734 Fairview St.) in Jackson is hosting a Foodie Night event on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The dinner will feature a curry menu, shared appetizers, desserts and themed cocktails and other beverages.

Tickets are $45 per person. Drinks, taxes and gratuities are not included in the ticket price. For more information, call 601-948-3429 or visit fairviewinn.com/1908provisions.

Mississippi Lady Lakers Basketball Tryouts

The Mississippi Lady Lakers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at 431 N. State St. in Jackson.

Women seeking to try out must be at least 18 year old and must have a valid state-issued photo ID. Visitors must also present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than 2 days old. Participants who currently play or plan to play for a college or university team are not eligible.

Only women seeking to try out for the team are allowed inside the venue. Registration is $65 per person. For more information, call 601-460-9387 or email [email protected].

Rita Brent Presents ‘Born Funny’

Jackson-born comedienne Rita Brent is celebrating her 35th birthday with a combination pop-up comedy show and birthday party titled "Born Funny," which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 108 President St.

The event will feature live music, special guest appearances and birthday cake alongside Brent's performance.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Guests must bring their own beverages and bring their own face masks to the venue. The venue is intimate so seating is limited.