Federal Judge: Mississippi Jail Must Make Several Changes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Hinds County leaders to implement several changes at the Raymond Detention Center.

The ruling this week comes nearly a month after U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves said the jail will remain in civil contempt for the second time, WJTV-TV reported.

The new requirements include developing and implementing policies and procedures in areas where the jail has failed to provide proper conditions for prisoners, the TV station reported.

The judge also ordered Hinds County leaders to ensure the jail is overseen by a qualified jail administrator and a leadership team with substantial education, training and experience in the management of a large jail.

The county must also develop a training program that includes instruction on what constitutes excessive force, de-escalation tactics, methods of managing prisoners with mental illness to ways to avoid the use of force and defensive tactics.

The judge said the jail also must work on policies for sexual misconduct, investigations, and prisoners’ grievances.

The new injunction must be monitored by an individual approved by the court.