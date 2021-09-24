MSU Diversity Award, WJSU CPB Grant and USM STEMed Speaker Series

Mississippi State University recently became a 2021 recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine manages the award, which recognizes universities for a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

MSU was one of only three Southeastern Conference universities and the only university in Mississippi to receive the award this year. The university also received the HEED award in 2019.

Among the efforts MSU has taken to encourage diversity and inclusion is the Summer Bridge initiative, which aims to grow the number of minority graduates from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering and increase enrollment of women and African American students. First-year students receive on-campus housing, class instructors, peer counselors, meal stipends, textbooks and materials during the five-week summer program at no cost.

MSU also recently opened Bully’s Closet and Pantry, which assists MSU students experiencing food insecurity. Students have access to nutritious food, toiletries and other basic necessities free of charge. The university also hosts an annual International Fiesta, a day of cultural exchange that aims to foster ethnic pride through food, music, dance, games and more.

This year’s HEED honorees will appear in the November issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, which is available online at insightintodiversity.com. For more information on MSU’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit oidi.msstate.edu, saffairs.msstate.edu or hcdc.msstate.edu.

WJSU Receives Corporation for Public Broadcasting Grant

Jackson State University’s WJSU radio station will receive $450K from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of a $1.3 million grant CPB is allocating to three public radio stations.

WJSU will use the funds to implement an Urban Alternative format to connect with young, multicultural audiences and to support transitions to locally customized formats using local and national hip-hop and R&B.

Under the two-year grant, WJSU will refresh its programming to reflect the changing interests of students and younger listeners, provide a path to long-term sustainability and increase community collaborations and digital engagement, a release from JSU says. WJSU will also pursue a multi-platform strategy, including some FM broadcast, a dedicated 24-hour digital channel and a mobile app.

Radio Milwaukee and Minnesota Public Radio are also benefactors of the CPB grant. For more information, visit cpb.org or cpb.org.

USM Hosting Annual STEMed Speaker Series

The Center for Science and Mathematics Education at the University of Southern Mississippi will host several guest lecturers as part of its annual STEMed Speaker Series that begins on Thursday, Sept. 30. All presentations will be in a virtual format.

The STEMed Speaker Series first launched in fall 2019. Prior to each semester, CSME faculty review potential speakers and the related expertise they can share with the USM community.

This year's scheduled speakers include Dr. Sara Johnson, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of North Alabama; Melissa Higgins, vice president of programs and exhibits at the Boston Children’s Museum; Dr. David Uttal, professor of psychology and education at Northwestern University; and Tatiane Russo-Tait, a Ph.D. candidate in STEM Education at the University of Texas - Austin.

For more information or to register for the speaker series, email [email protected].