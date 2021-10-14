JSU/WCC Partnership, MSU Trick or Trot Event and USM Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

In honor of National Transfer Student Week from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, Jackson State University is partnering with Washtenaw Community College in Michigan to create a program allowing students to transfer their associate degrees, with benefits such as guaranteed admission and access to in-state tuition. Mississippi Valley State University and Southern University-New Orleans are also participating in the program.

The partnership guarantees admission to JSU, MVSU and SUNO for WCC students who successfully complete requirements, a release from JSU says. The program ensures credits and degrees will seamlessly transfer and provides student support and mentoring from WCC staff, faculty and HBCU alumni. Students can also arrange HBCU college tours and community-building activities, monthly career workshops and student leadership summits.

WCC will host a panel during National Transfer Student Week to allow representatives from JSU, MVSU and SUNO to discuss the partnership and information about students transferring to their schools. Current and prospective WCC students and families and other community members can register to attend the virtual session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit wccnet.edu or jsums.edu.

MSU Hosting Trick or Trot Fundraiser

Mississippi State University’s T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability will host its ninth annual “Trick or Trot” fun run fundraising event on Friday, Oct. 22.

"Trick-or-Trot” begins at the T.K. Martin Center and follows a looping path through the campus that ends back at the facility. The one-mile fun run course will feature music and cheer stations handing out candy and stickers for all the runners. MSU encourages participants to race in their Halloween costumes.

On-site registration begins at 5 p.m., and the fun run begins at 6 p.m. Participants can register in person at the center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at ecommerce.msstate.edu/tkmartin/funrun. Entry fees are $25 for individuals and $50 for families, which includes registration for up to five members. Proceeds will benefit the T.K. Martin Center’s special needs preschool and elementary school programs.

Sponsorship donation packages are available ranging from $100 to $5,000, with benefits including recognition at the event, a logo on a banner and signs along the race route. For more information, call 662-325-1028 or visit tkmartin.msstate.edu.

USM Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

The University of Southern Mississippi is currently hosting its biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, which features the work of nationally recognized artists and will remain on the Hattiesburg campus through March 2023.

The USM College of Arts and Sciences, the Art and Design program and Partners for the Arts are the sponsors of the exhibition. A committee consisting of a student and faculty and staff members from the College of Arts and Sciences selected the pieces from dozens of entries through a blind jury process, a release from USM says.

Works on display include “Action Reaction,” a stainless-steel acrylic and spray paint by Chris Wubbena which is installed in front of the Liberal Arts Building; “Portal,” a steel with patina piece by Kelsey Wishik located in front of the International Center; “When One Door Closes, Another Door Opens…,” a set of steel pieces by Matt Moyer which are between Cook and McCain Libraries; and “Yellow Roses,” a mild steel piece by Laura E. Walters that USM will install behind the Liberal Arts Building at a later date.

For photos and more information about the sculptures and artists, visit https://www.usm.edu/performing-visual-arts/outdoor-sculpture-exhibition.php.