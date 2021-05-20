MSU Free Mental Health Services and Veterinary Clinic Expansion, JSU CPRAM Awards

Mississippi State University’s Psychology Clinic recently received a $200,000 grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide free mental-health services for children in the state, including mental-health screening, consultation and therapy.

Department of Psychology faculty members Michael Nadorff and Melanie Walsh are co-principal investigators in the program together with department head Mitchell Berman and Psychology Clinic director Emily Stafford, in partnership with MSU Extension, which provides material dissemination and outreach. Walsh and Chris Ellzey, staff counselors for the clinic, serve as facilitators of the services.

MSU's Psychology Clinic began offering free Telehealth services for children ages 6 to 17 in March 2021. The new funding will allow the clinic to continue offering the services through December 2021 with a possible extension into 2022, a release from MSU says. Telehealth services are available via smartphone, tablet or computer.

To schedule an appointment, email [email protected] or call 662-325-0895. Only parents of minors may request services.

The Telehealth program also provides services for adults, including individual therapy services such as couples, individual, group and family, as well as behavioral sleep therapy services. Payment is based on a sliding scale. To initiate services, call the clinic at 662-325-0270. For more information, visit psychology.msstate.edu/clinic.

MSU Satellite Veterinary Clinic Launches Expansion Project

The Animal Emergency & Referral Center in Flowood, a satellite clinic of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, began a planned expansion with an official groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 19.

The $5.6 million, 14,000-square-foot addition will include increased clinical space for staff and students to render emergency and referral services, as well as space for a future residential area for students. The facility will also contain a conference room for teaching and outreach programs for the local veterinary community.

Bradford A. Jones with Machado Patano Design Group in Biloxi is the design professional for the facility, and Madison-based ARCON Group is the general contractor.

AERC’s animal rehabilitation center, currently located in a leased space a few blocks away, will move onsite through the project, a release from MSU says. AERC will remain fully functional during the construction, with no anticipated interruption of service to referring veterinarians or clients or CVM students undergoing training.

The project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022. For more information on AERC, visit https://www.vetmed.msstate.edu/clinics-locations/emergency-referral-center.

JSU Wins Five First-Place CPRAM Awards

The College Public Relations Association of Mississippi, a consortium of public relations professionals employed at Mississippi’s public and private colleges and universities, recently named the Jackson State University Communications team as the winner of 12 awards, including five first-place awards.

JSU competed against other state universities such as the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, Alcorn State University and the University of Southern Mississippi. The virtual presentation occurred during CPRAM’s annual conference.

First place honors for JSU include admissions and recruitment, special publications, print media advertisements, single piece of artwork-sports and multimedia presentation. JSU also won a grand award in the Senior Division for print media.

To view the full list of JSU’s other six awards, visit http://www.jsumsnews.com/?p=45548.

CPRAM offers professional development to its members, including mentoring and networking opportunities related to public relations, communications and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.cpram.ms/contact.html.