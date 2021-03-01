Break iT at the Outlets, Bravo! Coquerel Wine Dinner and Mangia Bene Limited Hours

The Outlets of Mississippi recently opened a new attraction called "Break iT," which is a "Smash Room" where customers can physically smash items with baseball bats, golf clubs, hammers and more.

Visitors must wear coveralls, a helmet, safety glasses and closed shoes to participate.

Smash Rooms are intended for people ages 18 and up, but 16- or 17-year-olds are allowed to participate with a parent or guardian present.

Break iT also offers other games such as Paint Explosion, Gem Mining, Bottle Baseball, skee-ball, an arcade and more.

The shop is located in Suite 460 next to Black Axes Throwing Club. Break iT is open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 769-572-7880 or visit outletsofms.com/store/Break-iT-Entertainment.

Bravo! Hosting Coquerel Wine Dinner

Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar is partnering with Pilar Wine Brokers, LLC and Stacy Pytlewski, the director of sales for California-based Coquerel Wines, to host a Coquerel Wine dinner on Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m.

The dinner will feature a five-course meal paired with five wines to complete each course. Tickets for the event will be $120 per person.

Bravo! is recommending that guests make reservations early, as seats are limited due to COVID 19 restrictions. The event will be socially distanced to maintain the safety of guests, a release from Bravo! says.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

Sal & Mookie's Limited Hours, Broad Street Closed

Sal & Mookie's in Jackson announced that it will be able to open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for take-out and delivery in light of an ongoing water shortage in the City. Customers can order online at salandmookies.com or call 601-368-1919 to place a take-out order. The restaurant plans to resume normal business hours on Tuesday, March 2, a release from Sal & Mookie's says.

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, Broad Street Baking Company in Jackson was still without water and will not be able to open today. Mangia Bene, the parent company of Broad Street, Sal & Mookie's and Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar, said in a release that it will announce when water returns to Broad Street and the restaurant is able to open. For more information on the restaurant's status, email [email protected].