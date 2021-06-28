Northtown Pharmacy, Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Outlets Summer Carnival

Dr. Andrew Clark, a Jackson native who has practiced as a pharmacist for 15 years, opened his own pharmacy called Northtown Pharmacy (6220 Old Canton Road) in northeast Jackson on June 1.

Northtown Pharmacy offers prescription filling, immunizations, CBD oil products, medication synchronization services, diabetes management services, long-term care, nutritional services, over the counter products and more.

Clark received his bachelor degree in biology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master's degree in pharmacy from the University of Mississippi. He received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Tennessee. Prior to opening his own business, he worked as a pharmacist at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson as well as at the Jackson Walmart and Walgreens.

"Pharmacies are a unique part of healthcare services," Clark says. "What I enjoy about it is that you get to see patients more often and see the direct benefits you are providing while working with the public."

Northtown Pharmacy is holding a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday June 29, at 9 a.m. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 601-665-4694 or visit northtownpharmacy.com.

2021 Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Festival

Canton Tourism in collaboration with The City of Canton, the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, the Good Samaritan Center and Canton Tourism are partnering to host the 2021 Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Race and Festival from Thursday, July 1, through Sunday, July 4.

The event features balloons, a fireworks show, live entertainment and more. Festivities will kick off with a launch party at the historic courthouse square in Canton on July 1, followed by a competition balloon flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center on July 2. Northpark Mall will also host its annual Balloon Glow event and a fireworks display that night.

On July 3, the Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest will take place at the multipurpose center, as well as a balloon chase run and walk and Good Samaritan's $5,000 Golf Ball Drop fundraiser.

For more information, visit https://www.natcheztracetravel.com/festivals-events/event/217-mississippi-championship-hot-air-balloon-fest.html or https://goodsamaritancenter.org/balloon-fest/.

Outlets of Mississippi Summer Carnival

The Outlets of Mississippi is hosting a special Summer Carnival event in its parking lot in honor of the Fourth of July weekend, beginning on Thursday, July 1. The event will feature a Ferris wheel, merry go round, Sizzler, Tornado, kiddie carousel, mini tea cup, super slide and more. Carnival games and food wagons will also be available.

Additionally, the Outlets is hosting its annual July 4th Sale & Celebration on Sunday, July 4, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature a bouncy house on the Outlets Plaza by the food court, along with a visit from the Pearl Fire Department and a snake and alligator exhibit from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. Kids can also watch movies in The Meeting Room across from the food court, participate in crafts projects and get their faces painted.

The Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild will do live art demonstrations inside the Visitor Services welcome center. The festivities will conclude with a fireworks display at Trustmark Park at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit OutletsofMS.com/events.