MSU Southeast Emmy Awards and 2021 Conservation Camp, USM Opening Biloxi Cyber Center

The Mississippi State University Television Center recently won four 2021 Southeast Emmy Awards for its documentary “It’s a Journey” during a virtual presentation on Saturday, June 19. The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences hosted the awards, which recognize excellence in television programming in the Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina Southeast Region.

“It’s a Journey,” which won in the Environment/Science–Short Form Content category, focuses on land conservation efforts in rapidly urbanizing counties on the Gulf Coast. The documentary is part of MSU Films, the TV Center’s short film production initiative, which is a partnership with Mississippi State’s Office of Public Affairs.

UTC staff members also received individual awards for the project. UTC Senior Producer James Parker won both the Photographer–Long Form Content and Editor–Long Form Content categories, and UTC Creative Manager Hal Teasler won the Graphic Arts/Motion Graphics category.

MSU’s UTC previously earned a 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in May.

MSU Hosting 2021 Conservation Camp

Mississippi State University is hosting its 2021 Conservation Camp from July 19 to July 23. The weeklong day camp, which is open to sixth- through ninth-graders, is based on the MSU campus and features wildlife science and outdoor exploration. The entry fee is $100, which includes lunch each day and all activity costs. The camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Participants must apply by June 28, and MSU will notify those selected of their acceptance by June 30. The registration fee is due in full when the student registers after receiving an acceptance letter.

Selection for the camp is based on an application essay. Those who wish to attend are asked to describe why they want to attend this conservation camp. Parents should not complete the application essay.

Students who are not fully vaccinated may be asked to wear a mask while in close proximity to others or if off-site field trip venues require them, a release from MSU says.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 662-325-6686.

USM and Mississippi Coding Academies Open Biloxi Cyber Center

The School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering at The University of Southern Mississippi is partnering with the Mississippi Coding Academies and the City of Biloxi to open a new training facility on the Gulf Coast.

USM's new facility, planned for downtown Biloxi, will provide access to software development and cybersecurity skills training for adults and prepare them for entry-level cyber security industry certification. Industry-experienced software development and cybersecurity practitioners will provide instruction.

The Biloxi Cyber Center's instructional team will consist of Senior Instructor Andrew Stamps, a former IBM employee with five years as a coding instructor for the Mississippi Coding Academies, and USM staffer Patrick Mame, who will serve in a junior instructor role. USM will provide instruction for cybersecurity modules that will prepare participants for the CompTIA Security+ certification exam. Lee will serve as director of the Mississippi Coding Academies coast operations, which will include this site and future locations in the Gulf Coast region, a release from USM says.

Mississippi Coding Academies offers an 11-month program, and the Biloxi site will provide a hybrid approach with some virtual content delivery. Mississippi Coding Academies is a nonprofit, and the program is available tuition-free for students.

Students can apply to the new center, scheduled to launch in early August, online at mscoding.org. MCA will also host informational webinars ahead of the facility's opening. For more information, visit facebook.com/MSCodingAcademies.