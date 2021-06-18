MSU Advanced STEM Summer Preparatory Program, Bulldog Bash and JSU Literacy Grant

Mississippi State University is currently hosting its Advanced STEM Summer Preparatory Program. Nearly 100 Mississippi high school students from 13 rural districts are taking part in the program, which is currently in its second week.

Along with learning science, technology, engineering and math skills for upcoming AP classes in physics and computer science at their respective schools, students in the program learn from mentors about applying practical strategies for growth and advancement toward academic, personal and professional goals, a release from MSU says.

The privately funded program, which the Global Teaching Project facilitates in conjunction with the Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access, has received a competitive federal Education Innovation and Research grant. There is no charge to students, families, schools or districts to participate.

Students participate in classroom instruction and tutoring sessions to develop study skills and other fundamentals, as well as taking part in hands-on learning activities, experiments and campus tours of research facilities. Participating school districts select students based on aptitude and strong work ethic.

The Global Teaching Project and Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access also facilitate the AP classes during the school year in the participating rural and low-income districts that otherwise would not provide these courses. The program makes use of a “blended” format, a network of AP-certified teachers and additional tutors to increase student enrollment in advanced coursework.

MSU first launched the summer program in 2016, and students are back on campus this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 event to be presented virtually. Students will take AP Physics or AP Computer Science courses with supplemental programming throughout the year.

Schools participating this year include Aberdeen, Clarkdale, Greenville, Holmes County Central, Humphreys County, Leflore County, Leland, McAdams, New Albany, Newton, Northeast Lauderdale, O’Bannon, Madison S. Palmer, Riverside, South Pontotoc and Quitman high schools.

For more information on the Global Teaching Project, visit globalteachingproject.com.

Bulldog Bash Returns After 2020 Hiatus

Bulldog Bash, a free outdoor concert that the Mississippi State University Student Association sponsors, is returning this fall after a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Bulldog Bash will take place on Sept. 17 in downtown Starkville, at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets, ahead of the MSU vs. University of Memphis football game on Sept. 18 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

For more information on Bulldog Bash and sponsorship opportunities, visit msubulldogbash.com or call the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930.

JSU Receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant

Jackson State University’s School of Lifelong Learning recently received an $8,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which the university will use to support adult literacy at the School of Lifelong Learning’s Continuing Education Learning Center.

The local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs nationwide. The award is the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history, a release from JSU says.

JSU's adult education classes provide adults with the opportunity to earn a high school credential and measure career and college readiness skills. The program is open to undereducated, unemployed or underemployed residents in the service delivery areas of Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties who are seeking a high school education degree.

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency exam.

Referrals to local organizations that provide free literacy services are available online at https://www.dgliteracy.org/program-locater/ or through referral cards in “Learn to Read” brochures available at the cash register of Dollar General stores.