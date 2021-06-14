District Donuts in Belhaven, AmeriCorps Classes, BeastCore Fitness and Jackson Public Pools

The Belhaven Town Center recently announced that New Orleans-based District Donuts Sliders Brew will take over the space that formerly housed Campbell's Craft Donuts during summer 2021.

In addition to scratch-made donuts, District Donuts offers sandwiches made from locally sourced ingredients and small-batch roasted coffee.The Jackson restaurant will be the seventh district location, with others in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Las Vegas.

District Donuts' new location is at the corner of Manship and North Jefferson streets in Belhaven.The restaurant will include indoor dining and outdoor patio seating. The Belhaven Town Center is currently renovating the space ahead of District's arrival, which is set for mid-July.

JPS and AmeriCorps Launch Reading Corps and Math Corps

Jackson Public Schools is partnering with AmeriCorps to launch new programs called Reading Corps and Math Corps in fall 2021. In preparation for the programs, JPS is seeking 30 literary and math tutors to begin in September.

Reading Corps and Math Corps are research-based initiatives designed to help students become successful readers by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade, a release from JPS says. JPS is seeking tutors for 21 hours and 32 hours per week.

All tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Applicants age 55 or older may choose to give their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Tutors may also qualify for additional benefits such as free health insurance and childcare assistance. Applicants can opt to begin in September or January.

No tutoring experience is required, and AmeriCorps will provide the necessary training as well as ongoing coaching throughout the year. The application deadline is August 20 to start in September. For more information or to apply, visit readingandmath.org/Mississippi/ or call 769-218-8675.

Jackson Partners With BeastCore Fitness for Summer Outdoor Classes

The Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with BeastCore Fitness to offer free outdoor fitness classes for the public at Parham Bridges Park. AARP and FitLot are sponsoring the one-hour classes, which will run through July 31.

Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m.on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. The eight-week program will also offer three intro classes. The fitness program is designed for all fitness levels, with certified fitness instructors at all classes. All exercises will incorporate FitLot equipment.

All current CDC guidelines and City of Jackson COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. To register, visit https://fitlot.org/parks/jackson/. For more information, call 601-960-0655.

City of Jackson Reopens Public Pools

The City of Jackson recently announced the reopening of public swimming pools. The pools will be open on a rotating schedule from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Due to a limited number of lifeguards, the city will have a different pool open each day through July 30. Admission is $2 for children age 17 and under and $3 for visitors age 18 and above.

As the city is able to hire more lifeguards, it will add additional days to the schedule, a release from the city says. Certified lifeguards or those interested in getting certification and working with the City of Jackson this summer can call Deputy Director Abram Muhammad at 601-960-0716.

The pool schedule is subject to change. Visit the City of Jackson website, jacksonms.gov for the most current schedule. The current schedule is printed below.

Fridays: Grove Park (1905 Northside Drive)

Saturdays: Calvary Christian Forest Baptist Church (2855 Oak Forest)

Mondays: Vine Street Park Facility (318 Vine St.)

Tuesdays: VA Legion (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Drive)

Wednesdays: Emmanuel Ministries Church (627 Porter St.)

Thursdays: Russell C. Davis (2080 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)

New Horizon Ministries on Terry Road and Soul City Church on Mill Street will also offer pool services, but they will provide their own respective pool schedules.