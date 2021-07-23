MSU New Minors and Student Events, New Minors at USM

Mississippi State University’s Department of Music recently established a new minor in music and culture, which the university will launch this fall at its Starkville campus.

The course focuses on non-Western music, especially the music of Africa and the African Diaspora, and on how human cultural diversity is represented through music.

Professor of music Robert Damm, who will serve as advisor for the minor, developed the curriculum and four new courses, which include Music of Africa, Music of Latin America, African American Music and Native American Music.

Students may choose up to two Western music and culture electives, along with other requirements to complete the required 18 or 19 hours.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit educ.msstate.edu.

MSU Hosting Student Events on Campus

Mississippi State University is hosting its seventh New Maroon Camp, a student-led retreat designed to help incoming freshmen and transfer students in their transition to college life, from Sunday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 13. Participants will learn about MSU history and traditions while meeting current and other first-year students, a release from MSU says. For more information and a full schedule, visit newmaroon.msstate.edu.

Movin’ You to MSU, the university’s annual move-in day for residence halls, will take place from Saturday, Aug. 14, through Monday, Aug. 16. Campus groups holding early move-in will announce details independently, and students must check their MSU email for more information on the process.

Students should bring their MSU ID card to check-in at Humphrey Coliseum before proceeding to their respective residence halls. Those unable to arrive at their assigned time slot will be able to check-in at their residence halls on Tuesday, Aug. 17, during normal business hours. For more information, visit housing.msstate.edu or download the Guidebook app and search MVNU2MSU 2021.

MSU is also hosting nine consecutive days of free student events as part of its Dawg Days event series for incoming freshmen and transfer students from Aug. 14 through Aug. 22.

One such event is “Shades of Starkville,” which will take place on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the university’s Drill Field. Students will be able to visit booths to meet with representatives of local businesses and learn how to get involved with student organizations on campus. Samples, brochures and other promotional items will be available. Other events include student mixers, a part-time job fair and more. For a complete Dawg Days schedule, visit dawgdays.msstate.edu.

MSU’s full academic and event calendars are available at msstate.edu/calendars.

USM Offering New Minors in Health and Medicine

The School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development at the University of Southern Mississippi is launching two new minors to introduce students to different approaches in the study of health, well-being and medicine. The new minors, Health and Medical Humanities and Social Science and Medicine, will be available beginning in fall 2021.

Health and Medical Humanities explores health, illness, and medical care through a social and cultural lens by studying English, history, philosophy, sociology and the arts, a release from USM says.

Students will discuss bioethical questions in contemporary medicine; examine literature about disability, mental illness and death; learn the history of medical practices and ethics; address systemic issues in healthcare and how race, class, disability, gender and sexuality can impact medical access and care; learn about effective communication between medical professionals and patients and how narrative shapes doctor-patient relationships; study the arts in therapeutic settings; and learn how creative expression can contribute to individual and collective well-being.

The minor includes 18 hours of required and elective courses. For more information about Health and Medical Humanities, visit https://www.usm.edu/interdisciplinary-studies-professional-development/health-medical-humanities-minor.php.

Social Science and Medicine will focus on the social aspects of medicine and how it impacts healthcare and those receiving it.

Students will learn to identify and analyze the social, behavioral, and cultural factors that influence how people from diverse backgrounds perceive and experience health and illness, a release from USM says. The course also covers the cultural implications of healthcare experiences; entering and navigating the healthcare system; the social context of health in society and how economic and social forces affect health outcomes.

The minor includes 18 hours of required and elective courses. For more information on Social Science and Medicine, visit https://www.usm.edu/interdisciplinary-studies-professional-development/social-science-medicine-minor.php.