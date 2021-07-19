Jobs for Jacksonians Helped 500 Get Employed; JPS Holds Recruitment Events

More than 1,200 Jackson residents attended Jobs for Jacksonians jobs fairs in 2021, and 500 were placed in positions, Jobs for Jacksonians Coordinator Jonathan Barnett told the Jackson Free Press in an interview on July 19, 2021.

"I take it as a win," Barnett said. "That's 500 people that have food on the table, that's 500 people that are receiving a paycheck. That's 500 people that can definitely provide for their families as well."

"We're very fortunate to be just a beacon of hope for people during these tough times."

On Wednesday, July 21, Koch Foods, a chicken factory located in Morton, Miss., will partner with Jobs for Jacksonians to interview prospective employees at Jackson Municipal Court at 327 East Pascagoula St. They offer between $12.50 and $18 per hour for various positions and shifts. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with the offer of sign-up bonuses.

Jackson-based Dependable Source Corporation Training Academy will also be working with Jobs for Jacksonians to admit students for training as professional truck drivers at the same time and location.

Dependable Source Corporation is an academy that prepares and employs women who want to be truck drivers, though they also welcome men, Barnett said. "A truck driver was going to make a lot of money here in the United States of America, and definitely within Mississippi and American, there is a high demand for these types of jobs," he said.

Barnett said his office has jobs fairs planned weekly until October 2021. "This year, we have been having an event every week due to the outpouring of people wanting to enter the workforce," Barnett said. "A lot of companies have definitely suffered due to the pandemic as far as a shortage of workforce labor."

"But now we see an uptick as far as the economy is definitely attempting to grow," he added. “Companies are now calling the program for help and assistance, and that's what we've been doing really for the better part of the last 15 months.”

Jackson Public Schools Recruitment, Night Class

The Jackson Public School District’s Office of Recruitment will host both in-person and virtual hiring events next week to hire people for positions in the nutrition, transportation and facilities departments, Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson said in an email statement on Thursday, July 15.

A virtual session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, and an in-person event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive.

The district is also offering a $5,000 signing bonus for qualified teachers.

The district will start receiving registration for Adult Night Classes beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the Career Development Center located at 2703 First Ave. in Jackson, Johnson said in another email.

"To comply with social distancing practices observed at the center, class sizes will be limited to 16 students," he stated. "Classes start July 21 and 22 and meet for 10-12 weeks. Tuition ranges from $30-85. Childcare is available for $1 per hour per child."

For more information, call the JPS Career Development Center at (601) 960-5322.

