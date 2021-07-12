Offbeat Read and Feed, Pacesetter Gallery and Burgers Blues Barbecue Madison

Phillip "DJ Young Venom" Rollins, owner of Offbeat in Jackson's Midtown neighborhood, is partnering with Mississippi M.O.V.E. to host a new weekly event called "Offbeat Read and Feed" as part of the Freedom Summer Project. The event will take place at the UIG Business Complex (911 Palmyra St.) in Jackson.

Each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rollins will bring in comic books for children to read and discuss, with the goal of engaging children in reading. The featured comic for the first event will be "Static: Season One" from DC Comics.

Offbeat Read and Feed will also feature members of the Mississippi Freedom riders telling their stories and community organizing training from Bro. Hollis Watkins Muhammad of Echoes of the South. Sankofa Kitchen of Jackson will provide food for the event.

For more information, visit offbeatjnx.com or call Mississippi M.O.V.E. at 662-205-6683.

Pacesetter Gallery Opening in Flowood

Flowood native artist and musician Kari Davis will open a new art gallery called Pacesetter Gallery (310 Ridge Way, Flowood) on Thursday, July 22, with a grand opening event scheduled for Saturday, July 24.

Pacesetter Gallery will feature artwork from more than 35 artists across Mississippi, including paintings, textiles, driftwood art and more.

"The reason it's called Pacesetter Gallery is because I want to be able to help drive artists across the state to move forward together," Davis says. “Many artists in Flowood don't have a place of their own to show their work, and as an artist myself I envisioned a place that could provide that and help support local institutions like Fondren Art Gallery."

In addition to the grand opening celebration, Pacesetter Gallery is also planning a birthday celebration for jazz legend Louis Armstrong on Thursday, Aug. 5, featuring live jazz bands and music-themed art from all over Mississippi.

For more information, visit pacesettergallery.com or call 601-488-0345.

Burgers Blues Barbecue Coming to Madison

Steven Sahler, owner of Burgers Blues Barbecue (168 W. Government St.) in Brandon, opened a new location in Madison at 2077 Main St. in June.

In addition to all the menu items available at the Brandon location, the Madison Burger Blues Barbecue offers breakfast Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The breakfast menu includes chicken and waffles, hashbrown or grits bowls, biscuits and gravy, honey butter chicken biscuits, French toast, Belgian waffles and more.

Burgers Blues Barbecue Madison is open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit burgersbluesbarbecue.com or call 601-706-2060.