JSU Japan Fest at the Museum, LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi and Tuk Tuk Boom

Jackson State University is partnering with the Mississippi Museum of Art to host the inaugural Japan Fest on Sunday, July 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum.

The event will include a main stage where visitors can watch a taiko drum performance, an Iaido sword display, a cosplay and Asian fashion show, an amateur talent show, a Japanese dance performance and a kendama performance.

Booths at the event will feature bookmark making with calligraphy, traditional Japanese yukata, yo-yo fishing, traditional toys, paper dyeing, uchiwa fan making, videos, artwork, ornaments and more.

Concessions will include Japanese shaved ice, tea and more.

For more information or to register as a vendor for the event, visit discoverjapan-mississippi.studio.site.

LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi Gives Grants to Eight Organizations

The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, a charitable fund housed at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, recently awarded its second round of grants and sponsorships to organizations that improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ Mississippians, with funding totaling $57,300 for 8 organizations.

Doctoral students at Mississippi State University conduct a comprehensive statewide needs assessment to determine funding priorities for the organization, a release from the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi says. The 12-month grants range from $3,500 to $15,000.

Organizations and programs that received funding during the second round of grants include the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University; the University of Mississippi Medical Center TEAM Clinic; Youth Improvement Services; Mississippi State University; the MS Safe Schools Coalition; Delta State University; the Freedom Summer Collegiate and the Mississippi Book Festival LGBTQ Panel.

The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi is also a sponsor of the LGBTQ Author’s Panel at the Mississippi Book Festival, which will take place on Aug. 21 at the Mississippi State Capitol building in Jackson. For more information, visit msbookfestival.com [LINK: https://msbookfestival.com ].

For more information on the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, visit lgbtqfundms.org.

Tuk Tuk Boom Coming to Highland Village

Business partners Will Puckett and Dan Spizey will soon bring a new dining experience to the Jackson metro in the form of Tuk Tuk Boom, which will be located in the plaza at Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 281).

Tuk Tuk Boom, the name of which refers to a type of taxi popular in Thailand, is a fast casual Thai and sushi restaurant scheduled to open on Thursday, July 15.

The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor patio seating, as well as a takeout window for to-go orders. Tuk Tuk Boom will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit tuktukboom.com or call 601-992-9004.