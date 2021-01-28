JSU Retool Your School Grant, MSU Completion Grants and GEER Grant

Jackson State University recently redesigned and renovated the commuter lounge in the university's Student Center through a $50,000 "Retool Your School" campus improvement grant from Home Depot.

Home Depot launched the "Retool Your School" program in 2010 to support on-campus enhancement projects for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Since its launch, the program has provided more than $3.1 million in grants to HBCUs.

JSU's Student Center redesign includes new tables, chairs, barstools, lounge seating, motorized window shades and new countertops. The university also furnished both patio areas connected to the second floor with seated bistro tables and stools.

Home Depot plans to provide $1 million in campus improvement grants across 30 schools in 2021, a release from JSU says. The company will award improvement grants based on consumer voting. The school with the most original and innovative campus improvement campaign will also receive the Campaign of the Year Award grant.

Voting for the 2021 campus improvement grant begins on Monday, Feb. 15, and ends on Monday, March 15. For more information, visit jsu.ms.edu or homedepot.com.

MSU Providing $1.26 Million in Completion Grants

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi State University is providing more than $1.26 million in completion grants to under-resourced students approaching graduation who are in need of funding for additional credit hours to earn their diplomas.

MSU recently received a five-year, $200,000 commitment from the Woodward Hines Education Foundation, which the university matched with an additional $200,000. The commitment supports college retention and degree completion. The funds allowed for 68 student completion grants during the most recent semester and will fund the same number of grants each semester over the next three years, a release from MSU says.

The university also received $861,637.50 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund program for additional student completion grants. Both funds allowed the university to award 85% of all eligible students this spring with one-time, $1,000 grants.

To be eligible for completion grants, a student must be a resident of Mississippi and a full-time undergraduate student, have an unmet financial need, be in good academic standing and be within one year of graduation. Students must also be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant according to the current year Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

For more information, visit msstate.edu.

MSU Receives $4.3 Million GEER Grant

Mississippi State University recently received $4.3 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund program to implement 15 new education projects throughout Mississippi. The new projects will address educational needs that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from MSU says.

Project goals include improving online learning in K-12 and higher education, providing virtual mental health services and supporting at-risk students such as those with autism and dyslexia.

Other projects include funding for the MSU Maroon Complete Grant, improving mental health services in Mississippi through telehealth, providing mental health gatekeeper training, supporting online language teaching and addressing learning loss due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit msstate.edu.