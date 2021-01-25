Fresh Market Valentine's Meals, Mississippi Coding Academies and Madison Primary Care Center

In preparation for Valentine's Day, The Fresh Market in Ridgeland is offering restaurant-style meals with heart-shaped entrees and desserts that couples can enjoy at home this year.

Fresh Market also recently launched a new monthly magazine that highlights new menu items and recipes, including heart-shaped ribeye steaks and crab cakes, chocolates and premium roses from PassionRoses.

One returning menu item is the Sweetheart Ribeye steak, which Fresh Market's butchers hand cut and age for at least 14 days. The restaurant is also offering ready-to-cook heart-shaped Maryland crab cakes. The restaurant also has fruit tarts and chocolate-coated shortbread with pastry crème and fresh fruit topping, as well as heart-shaped desserts such as mini cheesecakes and devil’s food cheesecake from Junior’s restaurant in New York.

Fresh Market is also offering a Valentine’s Day meal for two, for which customers can select two entrées from a choice of filet mignon, lump crab cakes or Chilean sea bass. The meal also comes with whipped potatoes, seasoned asparagus, chocolate dipped strawberries and a dozen roses. The meal is $49.99 and is available to order online through Feb. 9.

For more information, call 601-856-2866 or visit thefreshmarket.com.

Mississippi Coding Academies Opens Choctaw Tribal Schools Remote Classroom

Mississippi Coding Academies recently partnered with the Columbus Municipal School District and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to open two remote classrooms for new coders under MCA's TechShare program.

MCA launched the TechShare program with a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and support from the Appalachian Regional Commission. TechShare helps to connect coders in remote venues with MCA instructors in Jackson and Starkville. TechShare campuses primarily serve high school graduates in rural communities.

Choctaw Indian Princess Elisha Monique Jimmie cut the ribbon on the new remote classroom serving Choctaw Tribal Schools in Neshoba County. MCA board member Sarah Lee, Vice Chief Dorothy Wilson, MBCI Director of Administration Jason Grisham, MBCI Director of Schools Randy Grierson and MCA’s Ben Hubbard spoke at the event.

For more information, visit mscoding.org.

New Primary Care Center Under Construction in Madison

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Health Care are partnering with Alabama-based general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie to construct a new primary care center in Madison. The center will use a team approach with physicians, wellness coaches, pharmacy staff and care coordinators, a release from Brasfield & Gorrie says.

Brasfield & Gorrie’s Jackson office is managing the construction project, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2021. Brasfield & Gorrie previously completed the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center's Children’s of Mississippi building and the District at Eastover in downtown Jackson.