Mayor Lumumba Extends Executive Order Closing City Hall, Non-Essential Offices

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba again signed an executive order extending the closure of city hall and non-essential city offices to the public through February 12. Photo courtesy City of Jackson

Verbatim Statement Thursday, January 21, 2021 3:37 p.m. CST
The following is a verbatim statement from Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba's office:

(Jackson, Miss.) – Today, Jan. 21, 2021, citing the continued and increased infectious spread of Covid-19 in the City of Jackson, as well as the corresponding rise in hospitalizations and death rate, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba again signed an executive order extending the closure of city hall and non-essential city offices to the public through February 12.

“Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise and our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed,” said Mayor Lumumba. “As such, it is necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Jackson that we continue to take every precaution to limit exposure.”

City-owned or leased non-essential facilities will also remain closed, non-essential city employees will continue to work remotely and all non-essential City-sponsored travel will again be prohibited.

TSA, passport, open records and 2021 elections customers will still be permitted to enter City Hall and the Department of the Municipal Clerk will still be open to receive legal documents.

The Proclamation of Executive Order is effective Friday, January 22, 2021 and shall remain in effect through Friday, February 12, 2021 or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation of Executive Order.

