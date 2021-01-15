Governor Tate Reeves Extends Executive Order

The following is a verbatim statement from Gov. Tate Reeves' office:
JACKSON — Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the decision to extend Executive Order 1535 until Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.
The following counties are currently under a county wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:
Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.
"It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously. We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask," Governor Tate Reeves.
A copy of the executive order 1542 can be found here.
