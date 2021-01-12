Governor Tate Reeves Announces New COVID-19 Measures

JACKSON — Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced those who are 65 years and older or have a pre-existing medical condition are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by dialing the call center: 1-877-978-6453. You can also go to the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.

"My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders," Governor Reeves said. "It's to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that's what our focus is now."

