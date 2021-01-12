 Governor Tate Reeves Announces New COVID-19 Measures | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Governor Tate Reeves Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Photo by Stephen Wilson

Photo by Stephen Wilson

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, January 12, 2021 4:56 p.m. CST
0

JACKSON — Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced those who are 65 years and older or have a pre-existing medical condition are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by dialing the call center: 1-877-978-6453. You can also go to the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.

"My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders," Governor Reeves said. "It's to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that's what our focus is now."

For a link to today's press conference and additional details, click here.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »