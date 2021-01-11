Black Axes Northpark, City Limits Cafe and Friends of Children’s Hospital Donation

Northpark (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland) in Ridgeland recently announced that a new location for Black Axes Throwing Club will soon open at the complex. The new addition will be Black Axes Throwing Club’s third location, with the Ridgeland complex serving as the flagship location for the brand, a release from Northpark says.

Black Axes is a family-owned axe throwing club in which customers compete in throwing an axe at a target. In addition to indoor axe throwing, Black axes features pool tables, dart boards, corn hole, flat screen televisions and a bar. The Northpark location will also introduce a full-service menu with signature menu items such as the Axe Burger, crawfish tots and Lumberjack Fries.

The club also plans to undertake a complete redevelopment of their new space, which is located in Northpark's upper level near Belk, the release says.

Black Axes also operates a mobile axe throwing trailer for events. Black Axes is a member of the International Axe Throwing Federation, which establishes competitive rules and safety standards for the sport.

For more information or to book in advance, visit blackaxesms.com. or https://www.facebook.com/blackaxesms.

New Restaurant, Winter Hours at Mississippi Farmers Market

The Mississippi Farmers Market (929 High St.) recently announced both new winter hours and the opening of a new restaurant at the market.

City Limits Cafe will open on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 a.m. The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch and will feature quick-service food and made-to-order options on the grill.

The market's new winter hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fresh items available at the market include mustard greens, kale, spinach, arugula, beets, turnip roots, beef, eggs, honey, coffee, fresh cut flowers and more.

For more information call 601-354-6573 or visit msfarmersmarket.com.

Century Club Charities Presenting Check to Friends of Children’s Hospital

Century Club Charities—the host organization for the Sanderson Farms Championship charity golf tournament—recently announced that it will present a check from proceeds raised during the 2020 tournament to Friends of Children’s Hospital, a fundraising organization of Children’s of Mississippi. CCC will announce the dollar amount of the gift at the presentation, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan 12, at 10 a.m.

This year’s check presentation will take place in the Community Room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. Watch the event live via Facebook.