 Mayor Lumumba Closing City Hall, Non-Essential City Offices Through Jan. 21 | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mayor Lumumba Closing City Hall, Non-Essential City Offices Through Jan. 21

Photo by Stephen Wilson

Photo by Stephen Wilson

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, January 5, 2021 5:13 p.m. CST
0

The following is a verbatim release from the office of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba:

(Jackson, Miss.) – Today, Jan. 5, 2021, again citing the continued and increased infectious spread of Covid-19 in the City of Jackson, as well as the corresponding rise in hospitalizations and death rate, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an executive order further extending the closure of city hall and non-essential city offices to the public.

According to the order initially executed on December 3, 2020, City-owned or leased non-essential facilities will also remain closed, non-essential city employees will continue to work remotely and all non-essential City-sponsored travel will be prohibited.

The Department of the Municipal Clerk at City Hall will still be open to receive legal documents as well as assist TSA, passport, open records and 2021 elections customers.

“Covid-19 continues to plague our City and overwhelm our healthcare system,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Health experts anticipate another post-holiday spike and it is out of an abundance of caution that we must extend this order to ensure we are doing all we can to limit exposure. Again, I urge Jacksonians to please be safe and take every precaution.”

The Proclamation of Executive Order is effective Thursday, January 7, 2021 and shall remain in effect through Thursday, January 21, 2021 or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation of Executive Order.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »