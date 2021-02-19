 City of Jackson Water Distribution Locations and Schedule | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

City of Jackson Water Distribution Locations and Schedule

Verbatim Statement Friday, February 19, 2021 9:32 a.m. CST
(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson has arranged for water distribution at the following locations for Friday, Feb. 19. Please bring containers for non-potable water.

JPD Pct. 1 810 Cooper Rd. 10 a.m.

Smith Wills 1200 Lakeland Dr. 10 a.m.

Metrocenter Mall 3645 US-80 (drinking water and non-potable water location) 10 a.m.

Jackson Police Academy 3000 St. Charles St. 10 a.m.

Will O Wood Community Center 229 Lake Cove Dr. 1 p.m.

Food Depot Parking Lot 3188 West Northside Dr. 1 p.m.

Byram Fire Department 130 Byram Pkwy (Byram Water Customers Only) 9 a.m.

